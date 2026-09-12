CM Vijay runs towards Ajith Kumar, gives him a tight hug at Silverstone. Watch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actor-racer Ajith Kumar had a reunion at the Silverstone Racing Circuit in the U.K. on September 12. The video of CM Vijay rushing towards Ajith to give him a hug has gone viral on social media. Ajith personally welcomed Vijay at the venue ahead of the Silverstone round of the Michelin Le Mans Cup in the UK. (Also read: Ajith Kumar ‘extremely thankful’ CM Vijay is waving green flag at Le Mans race; speaks of his colleague with fondness)

Vijay hugs Ajith Kumar

Vijay and Ajith Kumar were all smiles as they met on Saturday.

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In the video, Vijay was seen rushing towards the actor, as he spread his arms to give him a big hug. Fans cheered loudly at the priceless moment on the grounds of Silverstone. Take a look:

Ajith was asked about Vijay attending the race by the press, and he said, “I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, to have taken time off from his busy schedule to come and visit us at Silverstone. We’ve been colleagues in the film industry for the last 34 years, and I’m very happy for him that he’s now the Chief Minister-elect.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also expressed hope about India hosting sporting events in the future and added, “They have been doing a lot to promote sports from every discipline, not just motorsport. They’re looking at motorsport as well. I’m glad he accepted the invitation to come and look at what are the logistic-wise, infrastructure-wise, it would take for India, Chennai to host events like the Le Mans series in India. And my wish is to see these events come to India and all of us race in India, you know?” About Ajith Kumar and Vijay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also expressed hope about India hosting sporting events in the future and added, “They have been doing a lot to promote sports from every discipline, not just motorsport. They’re looking at motorsport as well. I’m glad he accepted the invitation to come and look at what are the logistic-wise, infrastructure-wise, it would take for India, Chennai to host events like the Le Mans series in India. And my wish is to see these events come to India and all of us race in India, you know?” About Ajith Kumar and Vijay {{/usCountry}}

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Ajith debuted as a lead actor in the 1993 film Amaravathy, and Vijay in the 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu. For over three decades now, both their fans have warred with each other offline and online over their perceived rivalry. They even coined nicknames to mock each other, with Vijay’s fans being called anils (squirrels) and Ajith’s fans called aamais (tortoises/turtles).

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In February this year, Shalini Ajith Kumar spoke about the actors’ equation with each other and said, “It’s a good relationship; they both are very happy for each other’s success and everything. It’s beautiful.” Ajith also spoke about the rumoured rivalry in past interviews, stating that he has only ever wished Vijay well.