Coolie box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film shows no growth, rounds off first week with ₹228 crore
Coolie box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir round off the cast of this gangster drama.
Coolie box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth's Coolie has been in theatres for a week now. What started off with a bumper, record-breaking opening has slowly shown a major dip in collections over the week, given that the first-day excitement died down and the film did not meet fans' expectations. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has now crossed ₹228 crore at the domestic box office. (Also read: How Soubin Shahir became Coolie's breakout star: Stole the show from Rajinikanth, outdanced Pooja Hegde in Monica song)
Coolie shows no growth
The latest box office report on Sacnilk points out that the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has minted as low as ₹5.26 crore on its eighth day of release. It is the lowest single-day collection forthe film so far.
Coolie had a bumper opening last Thursday with ₹65 crore. It was the second-best domestic opening for any Tamil film, behind only Vijay's Leo ( ₹66 crore) and ahead of Rajni's own 2.0 ( ₹60 crore). The strong opening day put Coolie on track for a solid opening weekend, but it fell short in the next few days, showing no growth even on its first Sunday, collecting ₹ 35.25 crore. From Monday onwards, the film started its downward spiral. The overall collections of the film now stands at ₹228.76 crore.
About Coolie
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the titular role. The action thriller also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj and a cameo from Aamir Khan. Anirudh Ravinchander has composed the music for the film.
Coolie tells the story of a former union leader named Deva (Rajinikanth) who seeks answers after the sudden death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). In the process, he faces off against a gangster named Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir).
