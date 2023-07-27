D51: Dhanush announces his next with director Sekhar Kammula, concept poster out

Actor Dhanush is turning 40 on Friday. On this occasion, fans of the star were delighted with the announcement of his next, with director Sekhar Kammula. On Thursday, Dhanush's 51st film has been announced officially. As per a statement, the film will be "mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages." (Also read: Dhanush surprises fans with clean shaven head, visits Tirupati Temple. Watch)

Concept poster revealed

The concept poster of Dhanush's next has been revealed.

The makers released a concept poster of #D51 ahead of Dhanush's birthday, which falls on July 28. Details regarding the plot and other actors are awaited. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, D51 is being helmed under their production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Sekhar Kammula made his debut with the independent film, Dollar Dreams. Some of his other works include Anand, Godavari, Happy Days, and Leader.

Other projects

Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his film Captain Miller. He unveiled his first look from the film a few days ago. The poster hints at the film's violent and action-oriented backdrop. In the poster, Dhanush is seen holding a weapon while several bodies are strewn all around him. The film has been directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed films such as Rocky and Saani Kaayidham. It also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan in important roles."Captain Miller first look. Respect is freedom," Dhanush captioned the post.

The film is slated to hit the theatres this year. Dhanush also has Tere Ishk Mein with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The duo has earlier worked together in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

Announcing the film on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary, Rai said in a statement, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush. Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming." (ANI)

