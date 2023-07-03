Dhanush surprises fans with clean shaven head, visits Tirupati Temple. Watch

Dhanush's new look has taken the internet by storm. The Asuran actor was seen in a bald look as he visited the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh with his family. As pictures of his shaved head went viral on social media, many fans wondered whether this is the new look for his upcoming film D50 or it is in accordance with the traditional ritual of getting one's head tonsured as an offering to Lord Venkateswara. (Also read: Captain Miller first look: Dhanush is the lone survivor in a battlefield full of dead soldiers) Dhanush shocked fans by shaving his hair off for a recent visit to Tirupati Temple.

Dhanush in bald look

Dhanush visited the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh with his kids, Yatra and Linga, as well as his parents Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi. He was seen for an early morning visit to the temple for which he fully shaved off his head and beard. Images from the visit went viral on Twitter where many wondered if this was his new look for D50.

Dhanush has been busy shooting for Captain Miller for the past several months across various locations. For the film, the actor was seen in long hair and with a flowing beard. After the bald look of him went public, many also asked whether the shoot of Captain Miller was over. In a video that emerged on the fan page of the actor on Twitter, Dhanush sported a blue shirt and was seen moving ahead in the line towards the temple.

Captain Miller first look

Recently, the first look of Captain Milller was shared by the actor. Captain Miller is touted to be an action-period drama set against the backdrop of the 1930s era. Dhanush is seen standing amid a sea of soldiers lying dead in the background of the photo. He is seen holding a gun, which dates back to the pre-Independence era. Sharing the poster, Dhanush wrote on social media, “Captain Miller First look! Respect is freedom.”

Captain Miller is directed by Arun Matheswaran, with GV Prakash serving as the music composer. Dhanush will reportedly be playing dual roles in the film. He will be seen as a father and a son, according to sources. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, John Kokken and Moor in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres this year.

