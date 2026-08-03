Dare Devil: Ajith Kumar finally announces new film amid racing career with Good Bad Ugly director, wife Shalini

Actor Ajith Kumar has been busy with his racing career lately, with films seemingly taking a backseat. Even as fans had resigned themselves to not getting an update on his next film this year, the actor surprised many with an announcement about it. His 64th film, AK 64, has now been titled Dare Devil. Know all about it.

AK 64 is Dare Devil, film’s team revealed

Actor Ajith Kumar founded Ajith Kumar Racing, and a new documentary about his racing career will also be released soon.

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Dare Devil will see Ajith reunite with his Good Bad Ugly director, Adhik Ravichandran. His wife, Shalini Ajith Kumar, will produce it under Brave Hearts Production. On Monday, by releasing the first poster, the filmmaker seemed thrilled to be reuniting with the star. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s music.

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{{^usCountry}} “34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma #DareDevil is here, This is going to be very Special. Thank you My Sir #Ajithkumar sir for the Trust & Support. Thank you Producer #Shalini mam,” wrote Adhik. The red and white poster sees the words ‘dare’ and ‘devil’ written on dice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma #DareDevil is here, This is going to be very Special. Thank you My Sir #Ajithkumar sir for the Trust & Support. Thank you Producer #Shalini mam,” wrote Adhik. The red and white poster sees the words ‘dare’ and ‘devil’ written on dice. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is our Home production. We need to make sure it breaks all box office records,” commented one thrilled fan under the announcement. But most fans didn’t seem as impressed, leaving comments such as, “Good title but worst poster update. Could have been far better to update with an appealing poster,” and “No changes in the technical team except anirudh disappointed. Atleast you would have changed that editor.”

Ajith Kumar’s racing and film career

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Ajith announced his racing firm, Ajith Kumar Racing, in 2024 and has been busy with that since then. He met with at least six highly publicised accidents, but has persevered. He had two releases in 2025 – Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly – but hadn’t made any film announcements since. Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi failed to make a mark, collecting ₹135.89 crore worldwide. Adhik’s Good Bad Ugly received better reviews and grossed ₹248.25 crore worldwide.

Despite the success, when Ajith didn’t sign new films, financier and distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam told Fine Time Cine in May, “Ajith Kumar wants the salary he demands, but who is there in the industry to offer it? There’s almost no one, and we can’t do anything about it.” He added, “He wants a fixed salary from the production; if not, he is already well-settled and interested in racing. He is earning well even through advertising, but he should consider serving the cinema and making films on a profit-sharing basis with production companies he likes.”

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Ajith also has a documentary about his racing career titled Gladiators coming out. The documentary has been ‘witnessed and captured’ by director AL Vijay, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.