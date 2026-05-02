Gladiators first glimpse: Ajith Kumar's racing documentary announced on 55th birthday; to release in theatres. Watch

The 50-second animated video shows a race car ready to enter the arena as Ajith walks in, gear on and helmet in hand. The video ends with him putting on his helmet, and then the glimpse cuts to a race. The documentary’s title is announced as Gladiators, with the tagline ‘In pursuit of challenges.’ It ends with pictures of Ajith in a helmet, and another of him looking at his racecar.

Ajith’s team took to X (formerly Twitter) to release the first glimpse of Gladiators, writing, “ Ajith Kumar Sports Services LLC presents GLADIATORS – In Pursuit of Challenges. #Gladiators is a film on Ajith Kumar's Motorsport journey, Chasing the impossible. The race begins soon.” A release date has not yet been announced, but it will be released in theatres and not just on OTT.

Actor and racer Ajith Kumar might not have announced his next film yet, but he has something special in store for fans. On his 55th birthday on May 1, his team released the first glimpse of his upcoming racing documentary, Gladiators. They released a short video to show what’s in store. (Also Read: When Vivek Oberoi's ‘anna’ Ajith Kumar cooked a feast for him in Bulgaria, poured him chai on Vivegam set )

The documentary has been ‘witnessed and captured’ by director AL Vijay, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The excited composer also posted the video on his social media, writing, “AK racing #gladiators … with AK racingggggg theme in my music.” He also wrote, “Let’s chase the impossible ….The race begins soon.”

Fans call announcement unexpected While there have been pictures and videos of Vijay accompanying Ajith to races and capturing videos, fans seemed surprised that there was no movie announcement on the actor’s birthday. “This is unfair, while we wholeheartedly support his racing ambitions and career, he should equally respect our interests with his commercial movies and deliver it,” commented one disappointed fan.

“Don’t be a reluctant actor..taking up racing career is your choice..but when u make movies u have a moral responsibility to ur fans to give good movies.if not interested pls quit acting and u can focus on racing..after YA no good movies from you..fans r frustrated,” commented another. However, some fans seemed pleased that they would get to watch Gladiators in theatres. “A documentary? Interesting…” commented one fan, while another wrote, “Will be seated for Thala.” Others wondered when they would get another movie-related update from Ajith.

Last seen in the 2025 films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, Ajith has focused on his racing career via Ajith Kumar Racing since 2024. He will soon race for the Le Man Cup at Circuit Paul Ricard in France.