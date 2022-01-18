Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dhanush announces separation from wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth after 18 years together: 'Please respect our decision'

Tamil actor Dhanush has announced separation from his wife, Aishwarya Rajinikanth.
Dhanush and Aishwarya are separated.
Published on Jan 18, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tamil actor Dhanush announced separation from his filmmaker wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18 years of marriage on Monday night.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa shared notes announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts.

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.

Dhanush's tweet.
"Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter.

Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!"

Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of actor Rajinikanth, tied the knot in 2004. They are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

Aishwaryaa has directed films like the Tamil romantic thriller "3" and black comedy "Vai Raja Vai".

Dhanush, also a producer, was recently seen in the Aanand L Rai directed Hindi romantic drama Atrangi Re and has a long career in the Tamil film industry.

(with PTI inputs)

