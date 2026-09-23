Dhanush makes mom Vijayalakshmi wear his 1st National Award medal for direction; says he does it ‘all for that smile’

Tamil star Dhanush has won six National Awards in his career. He recently won his first award for direction when his film Raayan received the Best Tamil Film award. The actor-filmmaker returned to Chennai from Gujarat on Wednesday, and the first thing he did was make his mother, Vijayalakshmi, wear his medal. He also remarked on how he does it all for her smile.

Dhanush makes mom wear 1st National Award medal for direction

Dhanush shares a close relationship with his mother Vijayalakshmi.

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On Wednesday, Dhanush was spotted at Chennai airport, returning from the National Award ceremony in Gujarat. He was all smiles as he interacted with the paparazzi waiting there. Once home, he made his mother wear his hard-won medal. Posting a picture of Vijayalakshmi smiling widely as she sits with the medal around her neck, Dhanush wrote, “All for that smile,” with heart emojis.

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{{^usCountry}} Mrunal Thakur, who was long rumoured to be dating Dhanush, commented under the post, “Precious (heart emoji) congratulations Sir (raised hands emoji).” Khushbu Sundar left heart, raised hands and clapping emojis under his post, while Kanika Dhillon left heart emojis. “A true hero honors his mother first! So proud of your love and humble heart,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “This is the most precious thing ever.” Dhanush’s 6 National Award wins {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mrunal Thakur, who was long rumoured to be dating Dhanush, commented under the post, “Precious (heart emoji) congratulations Sir (raised hands emoji).” Khushbu Sundar left heart, raised hands and clapping emojis under his post, while Kanika Dhillon left heart emojis. “A true hero honors his mother first! So proud of your love and humble heart,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “This is the most precious thing ever.” Dhanush’s 6 National Award wins {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What was Dhanush's first National Award and for which film did he win it? Dhanush's first National Award for direction was for his film 'Raayan', which won the Best Tamil Film award. How many National Awards has Dhanush won in total during his career? Dhanush has won a total of six National Awards throughout his career. Why did Dhanush make his mother wear his National Award medal? Dhanush made his mother wear his National Award medal as a gesture of love, stating he does it all for her smile.

Dhanush first won the National Award in 2011 as Best Actor for Aadukalam. In 2015, he produced Kaaka Muttai, which won Best Children's Film. In 2016, his produced film Visaranai won Best Tamil Film. In 2021, he won another Best Actor for Asuran. And now, in 2026, his directorial Raayan won the Best Tamil Film award, while he received a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller.

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After the awards were announced, there was criticism over Dhanush winning awards for Raayan and Captain Miller, which are not considered his best work. At an event in June, he defended his win, saying, “For Raayan, I got a National Film Award. That year, there were definitely better films than that one. The fans of those films expressed their love, and I fully respect them.”

He also added, “Now Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam was released very long ago. They said I would definitely win an award for it. I was so young that I had hoped for it too, but I didn’t. Then there’s Pudhupettai…You all told me I’d win again, but I didn’t.” He also listed the awards he missed for good films like 3, Mayakkam Enna, Vada Chennai, Karnan, Maryan, and Raanjhanaa.

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Last seen in Kara this year, Dhanush has Om and Thamizh Murugan lined up.