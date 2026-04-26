Dhanush recalls being mocked for his physique, says Polladhavan turned things around: ‘I got claps for my body’

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of Kara, the action thriller directed by Vignesh Raja. At a pre-release event of the film, Dhanush talked about his career and shared that he always had faith in himself despite being mocked early in his career. (Also read: Kara trailer: Dhanush robs a bank in broad daylight in violent survival drama from Vignesh Raja. Watch)

What Dhanush said

Dhanush recalled getting praise for his physique in Polladhavan.

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At the event, when Dhanush was given the bike number plate as a sign from his film Polladhavan, the actor showed it to the audience at the venue and smiled. The action thriller revolves around a man named Prabhu Shankar (Dhanush) whose life improves after buying a bike, and turns upside down after it is stolen. The film marked the directorial debut of Vetrimaaran and was met with high praise upon release.

Dhanush admitted that the film was a turning point in his career and said, “Polladhavan was a turning point for me… before that, people used to call me very thin. When I suddenly appeared with a six-pack, it was the first time that people clapped for my body. There were whistles. It was a special film for me.”

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{{^usCountry}} At the same event, the actor told his young fans to believe in themselves despite the challenges they might face. He said, “Ennam Pol Vazhkai, it is in the Bhagavad Gita, which means: 'What you think, you become'. We shouldn't be having any doubts about success; we should truly manifest it ourselves. All could have laughed around 2002-2003 if I had told them I would get a National Award. But I strongly manifested that I will win a National Award one day. The time arrived.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same event, the actor told his young fans to believe in themselves despite the challenges they might face. He said, “Ennam Pol Vazhkai, it is in the Bhagavad Gita, which means: 'What you think, you become'. We shouldn't be having any doubts about success; we should truly manifest it ourselves. All could have laughed around 2002-2003 if I had told them I would get a National Award. But I strongly manifested that I will win a National Award one day. The time arrived.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dhanush won his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance as a rooster fight jockey in Aadukalam (2010). He won another National Award in the same category for Asuran (2019). He additionally won two more, one for Best Children's Film for Kaaka Muttai and one for Best Feature Film in Tamil for Visaranai. About Kara {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanush won his first National Award for Best Actor for his performance as a rooster fight jockey in Aadukalam (2010). He won another National Award in the same category for Asuran (2019). He additionally won two more, one for Best Children's Film for Kaaka Muttai and one for Best Feature Film in Tamil for Visaranai. About Kara {{/usCountry}}

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In Kara, Dhanush plays a dacoit who robs banks in broad daylight and faces the consequences of his actions. The film's intense trailer received praise on social media. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Helmed by Vignesh Raja, Kara is produced by Vels Film International, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Theni Eswar is handling cinematography, while Srijith Sarang is handling the editing. It releases in theatres on April 30.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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