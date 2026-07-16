Dhyan Sreenivasan takes digs at Vijay-Trisha; says he will also become CM and married Navya Nair will sit in front row

Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan left the audience in splits at a promotional event for his upcoming film, Visitor. Cracking jokes on Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, the actor even dragged his colleagues Navya Nair and Aju Varghese into the jokes. Videos of his jokes have been widely circulated, with the internet pointing out how the actor took digs.

Dhyan Sreenivasan jokes he will become Kerala CM

Dhyan Sreenivasan did not hold back while cracking jokes on Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.

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During his speech, Dhyan stated that instead of films, he has been more focused on stage shows and advertisements lately. When Vijay became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu during one of his events in Australia, he joked that he decided to follow in his footsteps for 15 years. He then dragged Aju into the joke, saying he had advised him to become AMMA president before becoming CM.

“He also said I could become Chief Minister later after doing charity work and impressing people,” joked Dhyan, adding, “He called again and told me not to get involved with AMMA because there were huge issues going on. He said I shouldn't become either the AMMA president or the Chief Minister. The ideal job for me would be Governor because there wouldn't be much work.” By now, the audience was roaring with laughter.

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{{^usCountry}} When Aju took to the stage later, he addressed Vijay directly and apologised for his ‘mad’ friend. “Well, one thing is clear now. I can no longer step into Tamil Nadu. So, my dear CM sir, Vijay sir. What is the Tamil word for friend? My nanban has gone mad. I am helpless. Please forgive me,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Aju took to the stage later, he addressed Vijay directly and apologised for his ‘mad’ friend. “Well, one thing is clear now. I can no longer step into Tamil Nadu. So, my dear CM sir, Vijay sir. What is the Tamil word for friend? My nanban has gone mad. I am helpless. Please forgive me,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Wants married Navya Nair to sit in front row during swearing-in

Dhyan then playfully addressed his Visitor co-star Navya and joked that when he becomes the Kerala CM, she will be in the front row, wearing a saree, with tears in her eyes. “We are coming together for a film after a long time. Navya is married and has a son now. Even so, when I become the CM and take oath, I hope Navya will be sitting in the front row wearing a saree, with tears in her eyes,” he said.

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Navya also joined in on the joke when she took to the stage, stating, “Don't worry, Dhyan. When you become CM, as you wished, I'll wear a white saree with a green border and a diamond necklace, sit in the front row with tears in my eyes, and cheer you with victory slogans. Won't you arrange a seat for me in the front row?”

Vijay and Trisha have been the centre of conversation since news broke in February that his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, citing infidelity among other things. He attended a wedding in March with Trisha while wearing matching outfits. When he was sworn in as the TN CM, Trisha sat in the front row with his parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha, and got emotional as he took the oath.