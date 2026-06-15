Did Raghava Lawrence compare people to stray dogs? Actor says he's ‘not heartless’ after massive backlash

Recently, dancer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence spoke to the press about his political entry and in support of Tamil Nadu chief minister-actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. However, as clips from the press meet circulated, he began receiving flak for supposedly comparing people to stray dogs. After the backlash, Lawrence took to his social media to clarify his statement.

What did Raghava Lawrence say?

Raghava Lawrence recently announced his entry into politics after a long career in films.

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Lawrence spoke to the press about the video he recently made to announce his political entry. He also spoke about the current TN government formed by Vijay and said, “If you ask me how this government has functioned in a month, I would say it has done well. It looks superb. We move into a new house after visiting it once or twice. However, it is only when we begin living there that we gradually discover there are issues with the pipes or fans,” he said.

Continuing his analogy, he added, “Even a stray dog in the neighbourhood will bark at us. We may have to offer it biscuits or even biryani so that it becomes familiar with us. If that is the case with a house and a dog, imagine being given a state to govern. Give them some time. Think positively. You wanted change, and now change is here. I feel things will improve if they are given time.”

Why is he receiving backlash?

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{{^usCountry}} However, when shortened clips from the interview began circulating, many took offence at the suggestion that people were like stray dogs. “Raghava Lawrence's comparison of TN People with stray dogs creates issue. Looks like he said something spontaneously. He should have stated, it takes time even for owners to know what their beloved one love and need,” opined one X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, when shortened clips from the interview began circulating, many took offence at the suggestion that people were like stray dogs. “Raghava Lawrence's comparison of TN People with stray dogs creates issue. Looks like he said something spontaneously. He should have stated, it takes time even for owners to know what their beloved one love and need,” opined one X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Is he mentioned this way or our understanding is incorrect which is true if he truly said people are dogs that relate is very bad he should apology to people for sure, even for eg he shouldn’t used such words rather he could have taken better example, so sad,” wrote another. “If this quote is accurate, @offl_Lawrence has given the fastest crash course on power arrogance. Questioning the government is not barking. It is democracy,” wrote one X user. Raghava Lawrence’s clarification {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Is he mentioned this way or our understanding is incorrect which is true if he truly said people are dogs that relate is very bad he should apology to people for sure, even for eg he shouldn’t used such words rather he could have taken better example, so sad,” wrote another. “If this quote is accurate, @offl_Lawrence has given the fastest crash course on power arrogance. Questioning the government is not barking. It is democracy,” wrote one X user. Raghava Lawrence’s clarification {{/usCountry}}

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However, Lawrence soon took to X and Instagram to post a video of the full statement he had made and clarify his analogy. “Hi everyone, I would like to clarify a misunderstanding regarding my recent press meeting. I have always said that my fans and the people are equal to my mother. Some are spreading false news that I referred to people as dogs, which is completely untrue and misleading,” he said.

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“All I meant was that when we move into a new house, it takes time to understand the surroundings and even the dogs in the area, their habits, and what they like to eat. I’m not such a heartless person as to call people dogs, whom I respect deeply and regard as equal to my mother,” added the actor-dancer, writing, “I was only talking about understanding a new environment takes time to get used to and did not refer to people anywhere. I request everyone to watch the full video and understand what I actually meant.”

“Thank you for your understanding and support (folded hands emojis) #serviceisgod,” he summed it up. Lawrence has the horror comedy film Kanchana 4 lined up, which he is also directing and producing. He will also soon debut in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe (LCU) with Benz.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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