Dude box office collection day 7: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju film makes 55 crore in week 1

Dude box office collection day 7: Keerthiswaran’s Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Dude was released in theatres on October 17 ahead of Diwali to mixed reviews. However, the film has held its own at the box office, crossing ₹55 crore in its first week. Here’s how it’s faring. Dude box office collection day 7: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju play the film's leads.

Dude box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dude made an estimated ₹1.48 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹55.78 crore. The film had an opening of ₹9.75 crore last Friday, with it raking in ₹10.4 crore and ₹10.6 crore over the weekend. The film also performed well on Diwali, earning ₹10.8 crore. It saw an expected dip on Tuesday, earning ₹8.75 crore, and a further dip on Wednesday, bringing in only ₹4 crore. With the weekend coming up again, it remains to be seen how the film will sustain. The movie crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in just six days.

Ilaiyaraaja’s case on Dude producers, music label

On Wednesday, Ilaiyaraaja approached the Madras High Court, stating that two of his compositions had been used in Dude without his permission. According to PTI, the musician's counsel made the submission before a single bench, which was hearing Ilayaraaja's plea against three music companies, including Sony Music Entertainment India Private Limited, for the 'unauthorised' use of his songs. The judge directed the petitioner to file a separate plea on the matter. The court scheduled the next hearing in the case for November 19.

About Dude

Dude tells the story of two youngsters named Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha) who have grown up together since childhood. Their life takes a turn when Kural proposes marriage to Agan, and unexpected family secrets come to light. Sarathkumar and Rohini play key roles in the film.