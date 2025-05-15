Menu Explore
Gangers OTT release: When and where to watch Sundar C, Vadivelu's Tamil comedy

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 15, 2025 09:19 PM IST

Gangers OTT release: Tamil comedy thriller Gangers, featuring Sundar C and Vadivelu, is now streaming on Amazon Prime starting May 15. 

Gangers OTT release: Tamil star Sundar C and Vadivelu's latest comedy thriller Gangers, which released in theatres on April 24, is set to entertain the audiences again on the small screen. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

A poster of Gangers starring Sundar C, Vadivelu and Vani Bhojan.
A poster of Gangers starring Sundar C, Vadivelu and Vani Bhojan.

(Also read: Gangers movie review: Sundar C and Vadivelu’s heist comedy is a somewhat funny and partly engaging timepass)

Gangers streaming on Prime

The makers of the film took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced that the film is streaming on the OTT platform from May 15. Makers put a hilarious video of Sundar and Vadivelu to catch the laugh riot on Prime from the comfort of your couches. 

The post read, "You laughed with the crowd, now laugh from your couch ❤️🎥 #SundarC's epic laugh-riot #Gangers 🔥Streaming now on @PrimeVideoIN. #GangersOnPrime ▶️ https://tr.ee/DbfydDAmO8 #Vadivelu @khushsundar #AnanditaSundar @benzzmedia #CatherineTresa @vanibhojanoffl @CSathyaOfficial.

Fans react

Fans were excited about the news and also gave  their own reviews of the film on social media. One user wrote, “#SundarC and #Vadivelu starrer #Gangers now streaming on Amazon Prime Video Heard that the second half of the film is good and works....A Kollywood's Money Heist kinda film with a Twist of #SundarC's Comical timings”

A third one reviewed the film and said, "Very much in Sundar C zone taking Heist idea this time! Went relying heavily on Vadivelu's gimmicks which ok works in moments but needed more interesting sequences to engage beyond parts... Man too looked tired at many places!"

About Gangers

The film marks the reunion of Sundar and Vadivelu after 15 years, and third collaboration between Sundar and Catherine. Directed by Sundar C, Gangers follows the story of  an undercover cop posing as a PT master in a school. The film shows how the undercover cop confronts the ruthless criminals by forming a gang with the school staff to bring down them down.

The film also stars Vani Bhojan, Catherine Tresa, Bagavathi Perumal, Hareesh Peradi, Mime Gopi, Munishkanth and Aruldoss, among others in key roles. 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
