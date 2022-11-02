Hansika Motwani shares pics from her dreamy proposal at Eiffel tower, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty congratulate her

Actor Hansika Motwani finally gave her fans glimpses inside her wedding proposal. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Hansika shared a string of pictures of her boyfriend Sohail Kathuria proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. (Also Read | Hansika Motwani’s mystery man revealed; to tie the knot on December 4: Exclusive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first photo, Sohail got down on his knees as he held Hansika's hands. The Eiffel Tower was seen in the background. The duo stood inside a heart sign made with red petals and white candles. The words 'marry me' was seen next to the decoration. The couple looked at the tower as fireworks burst near them.

In one of the pictures, Hansika had her hands covering her mouth. She laughed as Sohail held her in another photo. The newly engaged couple was joined by their friends at the spot. For the occasion, Hansika wore a white dress and heels. Sohail opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants and wore white shoes.

Sharing the post, Hansika wrote, "Now and Forever (black heart emoji)." Sohail commented, "I love you my life (red heart emoji) #NowAndForever." In the comments section, her colleagues Anushka Shetty, Sriya Reddy and Khushbu Sundar wished the couple and conveyed their wishes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka Shetty wrote, “Congratulations.” Varun Dhawan said, “Congratulation Hansika.” Sriya Reddy commented, “So so so happy for both of you! Love and happiness now and always. Jumping with joy.” Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Oh wow!! Congratulations my dear.. wishing you the best.”'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hansika has kept her love life under wraps till now. Reportedly, she will marry her friend and business partner Sohail on December 4. The wedding is set to take place in Rajasthan. An official announcement regarding their wedding is still awaited.

Hansika was last seen in the Tamil film Maha, which had a grand launch as it was her 50th film. Unfortunately, the film turned out to be a dud at the box-office. Maha, which released after a long delay in cinemas, featured Silambarasan in a cameo role. A revenge thriller, the film featured Silambarasan in the role of a pilot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.