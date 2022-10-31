Hansika Motwani’s mystery man revealed; to tie the knot on December 4 (Exclusive)

Hansika Motwani is set to get hitched in less than a month. The actor will tie the knot on December 4, we have exclusively learnt.

An insider close to the 30-year-old says, “The wedding festivities will be held from December 2 to December 4. It will be a destination wedding with only their family and close friends flying to Jaipur.”

From what we have gathered the pheras will take place on December 4’s evening, with Haldi ceremony in the morning. December 2 will have Sufi night, followed by Mehendi, Sangeet the next day. The family will also indulge in a polo match. A casino themed after party is slated for fourth’s evening. Moreover, every day will have a dress code and theme right from Derby to pastels. The venue of the wedding is Mundota Fort and palace in Jaipur.

While a report states that the actor is heading for an arranged marriage, a mutual friend reveals that it is actually a love marriage: “Hansika is getting married to her boyfriend, who she has been seeing for a few years now.”

While the identity of the groom is yet to be revealed officially, we have learnt Motwani’s beau, Sohael Kathuriya, is a businessman from Mumbai. The two were close friends before dating and are also partners in a firm.

Motwani couldn’t be reached for a comment till the time of going to press.