House help allegedly detained at Ravi Mohan's home over claims of stealing necklace worth 10 lakh, 40,000 cash: Report

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan finds himself at the centre of controversy as a report emerges alleging that house help were detained at his home. The police control room reportedly received a call that the help hadn’t returned home, leading to allegations of theft and a police complaint by the actor’s team.

House help reportedly detained at Ravi Mohan’s home

Ravi Mohan's team allegedly detained house help at his home over doubts of theft.

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A Daily Thanthi report claims that Ravi stays in the posh Injambakkam area of Chennai. The police control room received a complaint on Monday that the house help who had gone to work at his home hadn’t returned. When the Neelankarai police subsequently visited the actor’s house, the report claims that they found two female house help and one young boy being held captive in the house.

Allegations of diamond necklace, cash theft arise

During the investigation, it was alleged that they were being held on suspicion of stealing from the actor. The police intervened and said that if there are complaints of theft, an official complaint must be filed under the law, and that no one should be detained or questioned privately. The house help and the boy were sent away with police assistance, as per the report. It was also suggested that a formal complaint be filed with the police station, along with appropriate evidence, if there was a theft.

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{{^usCountry}} The report states that Ravi’s manager filed a complaint against the house help, alleging that they stole a diamond necklace worth ₹10 lakh and ₹40,000 worth of cash from the house. It does not mention whether Ravi was at his home during the incident or whether any action was taken regarding the alleged detention. The actor and his team haven’t released a statement regarding the same. Hindustan Times tried to reach Ravi’s spokesperson but received no response. Ravi Mohan in the news {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report states that Ravi’s manager filed a complaint against the house help, alleging that they stole a diamond necklace worth ₹10 lakh and ₹40,000 worth of cash from the house. It does not mention whether Ravi was at his home during the incident or whether any action was taken regarding the alleged detention. The actor and his team haven’t released a statement regarding the same. Hindustan Times tried to reach Ravi’s spokesperson but received no response. Ravi Mohan in the news {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ravi has been in the news lately regarding his personal life. After months of rumours that he had separated from Aarti Ravi, the actor confirmed the news in September 2024. The couple had married in 2009 and had two children, Aarav and Ayaan. In May 2025, he made his first public appearance with healer-singer Keneeshaa Francis at a wedding. The same month, he made domestic abuse allegations against Aarti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravi has been in the news lately regarding his personal life. After months of rumours that he had separated from Aarti Ravi, the actor confirmed the news in September 2024. The couple had married in 2009 and had two children, Aarav and Ayaan. In May 2025, he made his first public appearance with healer-singer Keneeshaa Francis at a wedding. The same month, he made domestic abuse allegations against Aarti. {{/usCountry}}

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In May 2026, after Keneeshaa hinted at a breakup, he held a press meet where he got emotional. He claimed while breaking down that he won’t work till he’s divorced from Aarti. Amid this controversy, his team released pictures of the actor visiting the Padmanabha Swamy Temple on Tuesday. Ravi will soon star in Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Benz, which stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead role and is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU.

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