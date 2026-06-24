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House help allegedly detained at Ravi Mohan's home over claims of stealing necklace worth 10 lakh, 40,000 cash: Report

Reports state that the police control room received a call about the house help not returning home, which set off a series of events and led to a complaint.

Jun 24, 2026 05:50 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Tamil actor Ravi Mohan finds himself at the centre of controversy as a report emerges alleging that house help were detained at his home. The police control room reportedly received a call that the help hadn’t returned home, leading to allegations of theft and a police complaint by the actor’s team.

House help reportedly detained at Ravi Mohan’s home

Ravi Mohan's team allegedly detained house help at his home over doubts of theft.

A Daily Thanthi report claims that Ravi stays in the posh Injambakkam area of Chennai. The police control room received a complaint on Monday that the house help who had gone to work at his home hadn’t returned. When the Neelankarai police subsequently visited the actor’s house, the report claims that they found two female house help and one young boy being held captive in the house.

Allegations of diamond necklace, cash theft arise

During the investigation, it was alleged that they were being held on suspicion of stealing from the actor. The police intervened and said that if there are complaints of theft, an official complaint must be filed under the law, and that no one should be detained or questioned privately. The house help and the boy were sent away with police assistance, as per the report. It was also suggested that a formal complaint be filed with the police station, along with appropriate evidence, if there was a theft.

In May 2026, after Keneeshaa hinted at a breakup, he held a press meet where he got emotional. He claimed while breaking down that he won’t work till he’s divorced from Aarti. Amid this controversy, his team released pictures of the actor visiting the Padmanabha Swamy Temple on Tuesday. Ravi will soon star in Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Benz, which stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead role and is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU.

 
jayam ravi
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Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / House help allegedly detained at Ravi Mohan's home over claims of stealing necklace worth 10 lakh, 40,000 cash: Report
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