Hrithik Roshan replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Jailer 2 cameo, reunites with Rajinikanth 40 years after Bhagwaan Dada

The excitement surrounding Jailer 2 continues to grow. After weeks of speculation over the Bollywood star set to make a special appearance in Rajinikanth's much-awaited sequel, reports now indicate that Hrithik Roshan has come on board for a key cameo. The casting update follows reports that Shah Rukh Khan opted out of the project due to his packed schedule and ongoing commitments to his upcoming film, King.

Hrithik Roshan confirmed for Jailer 2 cameo

Jailer 2: After Shah Rukh Khan's exit, Hrithik Roshan boards Rajinikanth starrer for special cameo

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According to a report by Variety India, Hrithik Roshan is locked in to film his cameo in Chennai on June 22 and June 23. Though specifics surrounding his role remain closely guarded, the report indicates that his appearance extends far beyond a fleeting cameo. His character is slated to arrive at a pivotal turning point in the story, serving a vital purpose in assisting Rajinikanth's character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, to drive the plot ahead.

Furthermore, the production team is reportedly designing a distinct, fresh appearance for Hrithik, with a series of look tests scheduled to take place right before the cameras roll.

A reunion nearly four decades in the making

Hrithik Roshan’s casting brings a wonderful, full-circle moment for fans. Way back in 1986, he shared the screen with Rajinikanth in the movieBhagwaan Dada as a child actor. In that film, he played the foster son of Rajinikanth's character, which makes this new reunion incredibly special.

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{{^usCountry}} An old interview with Filmfare recently resurfaced online, showing just how fondly Hrithik remembers working with the superstar back then. He said, “He was so gentle and caring. Whenever I messed up a shot... Rajini sir used to take the blame. He would say, 'Sorry, my fault,' but it was actually my fault. This happened every single time so that I, a child, would not get conscious.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An old interview with Filmfare recently resurfaced online, showing just how fondly Hrithik remembers working with the superstar back then. He said, “He was so gentle and caring. Whenever I messed up a shot... Rajini sir used to take the blame. He would say, 'Sorry, my fault,' but it was actually my fault. This happened every single time so that I, a child, would not get conscious.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why Shah Rukh Khan stepped away {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Shah Rukh Khan stepped away {{/usCountry}}

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Initially, Shah Rukh Khan was the top choice for the special appearance, long before Hrithik Roshan's name came into the picture. The idea of seeing Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh share the screen had fans all over the country incredibly excited.

However, the team-up fell through. Report fromMid-day indicated that Shah Rukh decided to focus onKing—a highly important film for him since it marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. Even though he turned down the role, Shah Rukh made sure to share his deep admiration for Rajinikanth and mentioned he would love to work together in the future when the timing is right.

Jailer 2 is shaping up to be a pan-India spectacle

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 will feature appearances from several prominent names across industries, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Mithun Chakraborty. The cast additionally includes Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles.

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