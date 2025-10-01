Idli Kadai Twitter reviews: Dhanush shines as actor-director, fans say film wins over with simplicity and heart

Dhanush’s new film as a director, Idli Kadai, released in theatres today (October 1). Many who caught the film in theatres on its opening day took to their X accounts to share their review of the film, and if the first impressions are anything to go by, then Dhanush has delivered a feel-good story full of heart. Idli Kadai Twitter reviews: Dhanush and Nithya Menen in a still from the film.

Idli Kadai reviews

One review read, “Idli Kadai is simple in its storytelling but honest in its emotions. A feel-good, beautifully made film that connects with sincerity and heart. It may not be complex, yet its honesty makes it powerful. In the end, Dhanush wins.”

Will click with family audiences

A second review granted the film 3.5 stars. It read, “A beautiful tale about going back to roots and honouring family legacy. A film that knows how to touch a few chords within without getting too emotional. There’s definitely a lot of sweetness but it’s well balanced by a sub-plot about greed. It should click well with the family audiences, given the long holiday weekend. @dhanushkraja is effortlessly good as always. @MenenNithya brings so much warmth and lovely humour to the story. @arunvijayno1 is a solid pick in a role that’s different from everything he’s played so far. @gvprakash’s music adds a lot of weightage to the film.”

“Dhanush pulls off Murugan role with ease. Arun Vijay has a neat performance. Rajkiran and Nithya are good. The music and songs are lovely. Sathyaraj's family portions stick out. Template story, melodramatic narration; Emotions hit the right chord. Calf scene, taste scene are super. DECENT Rural Family Drama!” said another one who saw the film on its opening day in theatres.

About Idli Kadai

In Idli Kadai, Dhanush stars as Murugan, who ventures into his own business, away from his father's idli kadai (shack) that is much-loved by the locals. Things escalate and Murugan has no other choice but to fight back when his father's business is threatened.

The film also stars Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Arun Vijay, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, Samuthirakani, Parthiban, and others. In addition to playing the lead, Dhanush directed the film and produced it under Wunderbar Studio with Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. GV Prakash has composed the film’s music.