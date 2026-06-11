‘You left him alone’: Ilaiyaraaja's brother Gangai Amaran lashes out at Bharathiraja's family in ‘unimaginable sorrow’

Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja died on June 10 at the age of 84, and the film industry mourned his loss. Those who worked with him through his long and illustrious career visited his residence to pay their last respects. Ilaiyaraaja’s brother Gangai Amaran, who’s a musician himself, lashed out at the filmmaker’s family and later shared his sorrow with the press.

Gangai Amaran lashes out at Bharathiraja’s family

Gangai Amaran said he and Ilaiyaraaja owe a lot to Bharathiraja.

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In a video posted by The Federal, Gangai can be seen lashing out at Bharathiraja’s family as he stood by his body. As people around him cried, he questioned the family for not looking after him well in his final days. “You all left him alone in the end,” he yelled, even as those around him tried to calm him down. He also claimed that Bharathiraja had died with nobody beside him. Radhika Sarathkumar was also seen asking Gangai to let it go.

Says he cannot explain his sorrow after Bharathiraja’s death

Gangai later spoke to the press and said, “Don’t you realise the grief we are in? Bharathiraja is the one who raised us. If he hadn’t come to Chennai, we wouldn’t be here. Both Ilaiyaraaja and I worked with him, and we all lived by sharing his salary. He fed us, raised us, and made us who we are. He is such a great man. Think of the sorrow when you realise such a man is no longer with us. Can you even imagine? Is it possible to describe?”

Ilaiyaraaja expresses sorrow at filmmaker’s death

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{{^usCountry}} Ilaiyaraaja, who also visited Bharathiraja’s home, got emotional when the press asked him for a statement. “What's there to say? There's nothing to say. There's literally nothing to say; we've lost the man. This is not the place for an interview,” he said, adding, “I pray to God for his soul to rest in peace. I am always respectful of this country, its people and its artists. The bond I share with you, my audience, is the bond I share with him, too.” Bharathiraja’s association with Ilaiyaraaja {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ilaiyaraaja, who also visited Bharathiraja’s home, got emotional when the press asked him for a statement. “What's there to say? There's nothing to say. There's literally nothing to say; we've lost the man. This is not the place for an interview,” he said, adding, “I pray to God for his soul to rest in peace. I am always respectful of this country, its people and its artists. The bond I share with you, my audience, is the bond I share with him, too.” Bharathiraja’s association with Ilaiyaraaja {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bharathiraja has a long association with Ilaiyaraaja and his brothers, dating back to before they became giants of Tamil cinema. Ilaiyaraaja would perform with his brothers, Pavalar Varadarajan, Gangai and Bhaskar at Communist Party stages when Bharathiraja was working as a health inspector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharathiraja has a long association with Ilaiyaraaja and his brothers, dating back to before they became giants of Tamil cinema. Ilaiyaraaja would perform with his brothers, Pavalar Varadarajan, Gangai and Bhaskar at Communist Party stages when Bharathiraja was working as a health inspector. {{/usCountry}}

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When the filmmaker ventured into theatre, Ilaiyaraaja joined him to compose the music. They eventually moved to Chennai, and success wasn’t immediate. But they stuck together through theatre and other collaborations.

Later, when he ventured into cinema, Bharathiraja worked with Ilaiyaraaja for 16 Vayathinile, Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Puthiya Vaarpugal, Niram Maratha Pookal, Kotha Jeevithalu, Nizhalgal, and Alaigal Oivathillai, among others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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