Jagame Thandhiram teaser: Dhanush's upcoming movie with Karthik Subbaraj to release on Netflix

Dhanush's upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram skips the theatres for an OTT release. The movie is set to stream on Netflix India and the teaser has been released.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram teaser.

On Monday, Netflix India announced Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil action-drama Jagame Thandiram will skip a theatrical release and directly premiere on their online streaming platform. The announcement came along with the movie's teaser.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram sees Dhanush essaying the role of a small-time gangster in Madurai named Suruli. The teaser revealed Dhanush becoming a part of a foreign gang in London.

Going by the teaser, it seems like fans will witness Dhanush's journey from Madhurai to London.

Jagame Thandhiram, which marks Dhanush and Karthik's maiden collaboration, has been predominantly shot in London while a few locations from the international country also doubled up as filming locations.

On the completion of the shoot, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

The film was originally planned to release in cinemas in April 2020. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jagame Thandhiram sees Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the leading lady. The movie also has Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo playing a pivotal role. Jagame Thandhiram also stars Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

Dhanush also has Karnan in the pipeline for release. The film is expected to hit the screens on April 9. Fans were recently treated to the first glimpse of the April release. The actor was seen wielding a sword. The film is rumoured to be based on the infamous caste riot that took place in Kodiyankulam in 1991.

Apart from the two releases, Dhanush is currently shooting for his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

