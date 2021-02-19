Tamil actor Suriya tests negative for coronavirus
- Suriya has tested negative to Covid 19. His producer friend Rajsekar Pandian tweeted to share the news. Ealier this month, the actor had tweeted to inform that he had contracted the virus.
Actor Suriya, who has tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago, has finally tested negative. His close friend and producer Rajsekar Pandian confirmed the news via a tweet.
Rajsekar Pandian tweeted: “ Anna tested NEGATIVE, Thank you for all your prayers and wishes (sic).”
When Suriya tested positive, he wrote on Twitter: “I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am feeling much better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side.”
On the career front, Suriya has multiple projects in his kitty. He was recently seen in Tamil biographical drama, Soorarai Pottru, which skipped theatrical release and premiered on Amazon Prime directly. The film was based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath of Air Deccan.
Suriya recently completed shooting for upcoming Netflix original film Navarasa. This project marks Suriya’s reunion with director Gautham Menon after many years. They had previously worked together in Tamil films Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram.
Navarasa is a joint venture between Netflix India and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who is bankrolling the project along with filmmaker Jayendra. The film will feature nine shorts directed by nine filmmakers on the theme of nine ‘rasas’. The project marks the digital debut of actors Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi.
