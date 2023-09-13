Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth film grosses 650 crore worldwide, earns 'triple the profits' for whole team

Rajinikanth's film was released worldwide on August 10. After running successfully in theatres for more than a month, it grossed over ₹650 crore worldwide, tweeted film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Wednesday. Moreover, the action film has collected more than ₹343 crore nett in India in all languages, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Also read: Houseful shows on 3rd Sunday make Rajinikanth's Jailer cross ₹600 crore mark worldwide

Jailer enters ₹ 650 crore worldwide club

Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer.

Giving an update on Jailer's record-breaking worldwide gross collection, Manobala Vijayabalan said that the film was a 'humongous blockbuster', adding it 'has fetched triple the profits for each and everyone involved in the film'.

Taking to Twitter (X), he wrote, "Jailer worldwide box office closing collection: ₹650 crore. Verdict: H-U-M-O-N-G-O-U-S blockbuster. Superstar Rajinikanth's film has fetched triple the profits for each and everyone involved in the film. Nelson Dilipkumar has given one of the biggest comeback ever in the history of Indian cinema after an ultra disastrous outing with normal star."

He was hinting at Nelson's last film Beast. The Tamil action comedy was written and directed by Nelson and featured Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan in lead roles. It revolved around an ex-RAW agent seeking to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

Beast was released in theatres on April 13, 2022, and it received mixed reviews from critics. As per a 2022 report by Sacnilk.com, Beast's total India collection was ₹130.25 crore nett, while the worldwide gross was ₹216.58 crore.

Jailer box office collection in India

As per Sacnilk.com, Jailer collected ₹343.47 crore nett in India in all languages. The Tamil film, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu, had earned ₹48.35 crore nett in India in all languages on its opening day. In week 1 Jailer made ₹235.85 crore nett in India in all languages; in week 2, it made ₹62.95 crore; in week 3 it made ₹29.75 crore and in week 4 it collected another ₹13.01 crore.

About Jailer

The Rajinikanth film also stars Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in key roles. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar. Jackie Shroff and veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal also make special appearances in the film.

Recently, Rajinikanth was joined by Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar in Chennai to celebrate the success of Jailer. Earlier this month, Sun Pictures' head Kalanithi Maran gifted Rajinikanth and Nelson as well as Jailer's music composer Anirudh Ravichander with luxury cars.

