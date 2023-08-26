Jailer box office collection day 16: Rajinikanth film crosses 300 crore in India, set to gross 600 cr worldwide today

Rajinikanth's Jailer is unstoppable in cinemas worldwide – within 16 days of its release, it is set to gross ₹600 crore worldwide. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Jailer earned around ₹2.5 crore nett in India in all languages on its third Friday. Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, stars Rajinikanth as retired police officer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu, and was released on August 10. Also read: Rajinikanth's action entertainer Jailer collects ₹298.75 crore in India

Jailer enters ₹ 300 cr club in India

Jailer has been performing well at the domestic box office. After opening at ₹48.35 crore nett, the action film collected ₹235.85 crore in its first week. In week 2, Jailer did a business of ₹62.95 crore. After earning ₹2.5 crore on Friday, as per early estimates, the Rajinikanth film took its total to ₹301.3 crore nett in India in all languages, reported Sacnilk.com.

Jailer inches away from grossing ₹ 600 worldwide

Last week, Jailer became the third Tamil film to enter the ₹500 crore club after 2.0 (2018) and Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022). Now, it is set to add another record to its name.

On Saturday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X, formerly called Twitter, writing, “Jailer worldwide box office. RACING towards ₹600 crore club. Week 1 – ₹450.80 crore. Week 2 – ₹124.18 crore. Week 3 Day 1 (Thursday) – ₹7.67 crore, Day 2 (Friday) – ₹6.03 crore. Total - ₹588.68 crore.”

About Jailer

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Veteran actors Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff also appear in the film which has been produced by Sun Pictures. Jailer's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Last week, Rajinikanth had spoken about Jailer's success, when he arrived in Lucknow. Rajinikanth met the UP chief minister and photos and videos from their meeting were widely shared online. Prior to their meeting, Rajinikanth had told news agency ANI, "I will watch the film with the CM (Yogi Adityanath). It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit."

Rajinikanth had also visited Ayodhya on Sunday and said his 'long-cherished dream has come true'.

