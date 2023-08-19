Jailer box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth film earns 9 crore, could become highest grossing movie in Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth's Jailer earned ₹9 crore nett in India in all languages on its ninth day, as per early estimates, taking its total collection to ₹244.85 crore nett. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film may register growth and earn as much as ₹16 crore nett in India on Saturday, its 10th day of release. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Jailer is also 'racing towards becoming the highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu'. Also read: Jailer box office collection day 8

Jailer box office

Jailer box office: Rajinikanth in a poster of the film.

The Tamil film, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, had opened with ₹48.35 crore nett in all languages on August 10. On day 4 of its release, Jailer had its highest day-wise collection yet – ₹42.2 crore.

The Rajinikanth film had entered the ₹100 crore club within three days of its release. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Jailer could take its domestic box office collection in all languages to ₹261.60 crore after its Saturday earnings.

Jailer set to become highest grosser in Tamil Nadu

Jailer is now expected to take over Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I as the highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu, which had surpassed the gross collection of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram in the state, last year.

Ramesh said on Twitter or X on Saturday, "In June of 2022, Vikram became new highest grossing movie in Tamil Nadu... In October of 2022, PS1 (Ponniyin Selvan: I) became the new highest grossing movie in Tamil Nadu... Now, Jailer is racing towards the new highest grossing movie in Tamil Nadu..."

In another tweet, he wrote, "Expecting Jailer to reach $5 million in USA today... August 19, Saturday." He also tweeted, “Even in its 2nd weekend, with new releases, Jailer is still at No.1 in UAE.”

Rajinikanth has been touring north India

Basking in the success of his latest release Jailer, Rajinikanth on Friday arrived in Lucknow. Talking about his visit, Rajinikanth told news agency ANI, "I will watch the film with the CM (Yogi Adityanath). It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit."

Earlier, on Friday, Rajinikanth visited the Chhinnamasta Temple in Jharkhand. After offering prayers at the temple, Rajinikanth was clicked at the Birsa Munda Airport. Previously, Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham to seek the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal. Ahead of the release of Jailer, the veteran actor went for a spiritual trip to the Himalayas.

About Jailer

In Jailer, Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer. The antagonist in the film, Jackie Shroff, shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film Uttar Dakshin.

Jailer is an action-packed entertainer and has a huge star cast that also includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Veteran actor Mohanlal also features in a cameo appearance in the film. Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

