Ponniyin Selvan I box office: Film beats Vikram, is highest grosser in Tamil Nadu, inches closer to 450 crore worldwide

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I has now become the highest grossing Tamil film of all time in Tamil Nadu after surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Vikram’s lifetime gross of ₹183 crore in the state, as per trade sources. On Wednesday, PS1 surpassed Vikram at Tamil Nadu box office and ended the day with a gross of ₹186 crore. Sources have revealed that with an uninterrupted run till Diwali, PS1 will comfortably cross ₹200 crore in Tamil Nadu. Also read: Mani Ratnam's PS1 crosses ₹400 crore worldwide gross

PS1 tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who went on to become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman, while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai are seen in other key roles.

Trade analyst Trinath revealed that PS1 has beaten Vikram at the end of Wednesday to become the new highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu. “At the end of Wednesday, PS1’s Tamil Nadu gross stood at around ₹186 crore. It has beaten Vikram’s lifetime collection in TN in less than two weeks. With no major releases till Diwali, PS1 will comfortably cross ₹200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu and it’s not going to be easy for any other film to beat the record,” Trinath said.

Globally, the film is inching closer to the ₹450 crore mark. Trinath added that it will end its theatrical run with over ₹500 crore gross earnings. The film released in theatres across worldwide in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 20.

The film marks Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya plays dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Mani Ratnam had recently said in an interaction that the second part in the franchise will release in cinemas in another six to nine months and the team is currently busy with the post-production work.

