Jailer Showcase: Rajinikanth stuns in an action avatar, takes down goons with a menacing smile. Watch

The official trailer of Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer is here. Titled Jailer Showcase, the makers released the highly awaited trailer of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer on Wednesday evening. Marking his first film in two years, the trailer gave a glimpse of the return of Rajinikanth, who promises a full action-packed entertainer. (Also read: Jailer song Kaavaalaa: ‘Shakira’ Tamannaah Bhatia grooves with Rajinikanth. Watch)

Jailer Showcase

Superstar Rajinikanth stuns in the Jailer Showcase, released on August 2.

The trailer begins with a shot of a bunch of cars being blown apart by a number of men aiming from afar. The scene then cuts to introduce Rajinikanth’s character, who is named ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. He presents himself as a humble, soft-spoken guy who has a separate personality that is kept hidden from his family and the people around him. But when needed, he can take down the bad guys in a matter of seconds with his sword. As he flashes his smile after slashing the goons, the title card introduces him as Superstar Rajni.

A brief glimpse of Jackie Shroff

The Showcase then gives a glimpse of a terrifying Jackie Shroff as he threatens Rajinikanth on a phone call. As Rajinikanth prepares to take down the goons by slashing them mercilessly. The trailer ends with him armed with a bunch of men guarding him as he walks ahead in slow motion and adjusts his sunglasses. Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah and Vinayakan in supporting roles.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to the trailer and added to the comments. One said, "Repeat mode (fire emoticons) can't wait for August 10." Another said, "Three Things Are Goosebumps In The Trailer, 1. Super Star Rajinikant Action 2. Rajinikant Look 3. Cinematography & BGM." A comment read, "47 years industry. Man is still pulling crowds to theaters, MAGNETIC power. One and Only THALAIVAR." Another comment read, "That transformation moment with the smile (red heart emoticons) Goosebumps!"

Jailer marks Nelson's second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Beast. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song Kaavaalaa, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, was released a few days ago. Jailer is set to release in cinemas on August 10.

