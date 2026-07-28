Jana Nayagan box office collection day 5: Vijay's film records massive 68% drop, stumbles on first Monday

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 5: CM Vijay's political action drama Jana Nayagan was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, as it marks the actor-turned-politician's final film before his full-time political career. The film was originally scheduled to hit theatres in January but was postponed after delays in obtaining certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It eventually released on July 23 and opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. The response appears to have affected its box office performance, with the film witnessing a significant drop in collections after the weekend.

Jana Nayagan box office performance

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 5: Vijay's still from his final film.

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According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan opened on a decent note, collecting around ₹42 crore on its first day. However, the film recorded a sharp 50% drop on its second day, earning approximately ₹21 crore. It managed to recover over the weekend, collecting ₹28.90 crore on Saturday and ₹32 crore on Sunday, taking its weekend total to nearly ₹60 crore. Despite the improvement, the film has now failed the crucial Monday test, with collections dropping significantly.

On its fifth day, Jana Nayagan witnessed a 68% decline compared to Sunday's earnings and collected an estimated ₹10.15 crore across all languages. Of this, ₹8.40 crore came from the Tamil version, ₹1.20 crore from the Hindi version and ₹0.55 crore from the Telugu version. With this, the film's total domestic net collection has reached approximately ₹134 crore, putting it within touching distance of the ₹150 crore mark. The coming weekdays will be crucial in determining whether the film can maintain a steady run at the box office.

About Jana Nayagan

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film before stepping away from acting to focus on politics full-time. The film was initially slated for a January release but was delayed after it could not secure certification from the CBFC in time. During the delay, Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), went on to win the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, following which he took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film before stepping away from acting to focus on politics full-time. The film was initially slated for a January release but was delayed after it could not secure certification from the CBFC in time. During the delay, Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), went on to win the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, following which he took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. {{/usCountry}}

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The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain in pivotal roles. It revolves around Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay), who takes on the responsibility of raising Viji (Mamitha Baiju) to become a strong and independent woman who joins the army. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he comes face-to-face with his old enemy, John Himmler (Bobby Deol).

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Ahead of its release, Jana Nayagan also made headlines after portions of the film were reportedly leaked online. More recently, the makers held a success meet in Chennai to celebrate the film's release with fans. During the event, director H. Vinoth revealed that six scenes had been removed from the final cut. These included two comedy scenes featuring Vijay, two action sequences and two emotional scenes. The filmmaker said he was open to restoring the deleted scenes in theatres if the producers approved the decision, adding that discussions were underway about reintroducing them in the coming days.