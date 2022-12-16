Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles as she reviews Nayanthara's Connect trailer: 'Can't wait for this', Vignesh Shivan reacts

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles as she reviewed Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil film Connect's trailer. She took to Instagram and showed her excitement for the movie. The film is slated to release on December 22, 2022. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan reacted to Janhvi's message. He is the producer of Connect film, where his wife plays the mother of a teenage girl. The film also stars Anupam Kher in the role of a priest. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal reviews Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot, says ‘pagalpan hai ye film’; Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi react)

Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a new clip from Connect and wrote, “#Connect trailer- 22.12.22 in cinemas near you!” He tagged Anupam Kher on the video. He used ‘Nayanthara’ and ‘Satyaraj’ as the hashtags on the post. Actor Nisha Ganesh wrote, “(Fire emojis) Looks amazing!! Can't wait to watch in big screen!!”

Reacting to the clip, one of Vignesh's fans wrote, “It was very thrilling to watch. I am damn sure that it would be a great movie.” Another fan commented, “Looks amazing. Best wishes to the entire team.” A fan wrote, “Excited for this one..Nayanthara my favourite forever.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post and showed their excitement for the release of the film.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared Vignesh's Connect post and wrote, “Can't wait for this!! (red heart emoji) @wikkioffical looks too good.” Vignesh re-shared Janhvi's story on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you (smiling face emoji) Jhanvi :) means a lot :) glad you like it (smiley, flowers and red heart emoticons.”

Janhvi Kapoor shares message for Connect trailer via Instagram Stories.

Connect marks the filmmaker’s second outing with Nayanthara. Their first film Maya was a paranormal thriller. The film is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. It is a horror-thriller set during the lockdown in India.

Recently, Vignesh and Nayanthara welcomed their twins this year. They had written, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of 2 blessed babies for us” on social media handle.

Janhvi Kapoor had a productive year 2022 so far. She received praises for her performance in the film Good Luck Jerry. She was seen in Mili which released in theatres last month. She essayed the lead role in this survival thriller, produced by her father Boney Kapoor. It marked their first collaboration. She will be next seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release in 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

