As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities continue to gain momentum, actor Jyotika has joined the growing list of celebrities lending their voice to the movement. The actor has backed the students' demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, saying she stands for accountability.

Jyotika thanks CJP

Jyotika is married to Suriya with whom she shares two children: a daughter, Diya, and a son, Dev.

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On Saturday, Jyotika extended her support to the ongoing CJP-led student protest against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. She also backed the protesters' demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case.

The actor took to Instagram to share a strongly worded note demanding Pradhan's resignation and praising the Cockroach Janta Party for uniting people across the country. Declaring that she stands for accountability, Jyotika also voiced her support for meaningful reforms to India's education system.

The note shared by Jyotika read, “Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students and future of our nation! I stand with accountability! I stand for a democratic India! I stand for a reformed education!”

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{{^usCountry}} “Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as mothers we want to raise our children to be like you… Proud of you Gen Z's for being unfiltered. You have proved that together. "WE" are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure Thank you for making us fearless CJP,” she added in the note. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as mothers we want to raise our children to be like you… Proud of you Gen Z's for being unfiltered. You have proved that together. "WE" are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure Thank you for making us fearless CJP,” she added in the note. {{/usCountry}}

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Jyotika shared the note with a caption that read, “Jai Hind”. Jyotika is married to Suriya, with whom she shares two children: a daughter, Diya, and a son, Dev.

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Amid the students’ protests that have become a nationwide movement, actors such as Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Amol Parasher, Swara Bhasker and many more have voiced their opinions regarding the protests, and have since spoken up in support of the students.

About the protests

For nearly a month, students have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the movement, with him and several students undertaking a hunger strike to press for their demands. Alongside seeking accountability, the protesters are also calling for sweeping reforms to India's education system.

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On July 20, CJP called for a march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament, attracting a huge response, with thousands descending on the designated protest site. It was met with several challenges. This included lathi charge and use of tear gas shells by security forces to disperse the crowd marching towards the Parliament. The protests have now spread nationwide, with calls for Pradhan's resignation growing louder amid mounting public support for the movement.

Meanwhile, educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike in solidarity with students for over 20 days, ended his fast early on Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a statement saying the accused in NEET leak have been arrested and the government is setting up fast track courts to expedite the case.