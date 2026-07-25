‘What about damaging students' heads?’: Jyotika hits back at trolling over her support of CJP protest, Sonam Wangchuk

Actor Jyotika took to her Instagram on Saturday to post a strong statement in support of the student protests happening across the country. Demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the actor made her stance clear. She also showed support for the Cockroach Janata Party and Sonam Wangchuk, which led to trolling by some. The actor, however, had strong words for the naysayers, too.

What did Jyotika say?

Jyotika has shown her support to the student protests across the country.

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Jyotika released a statement on her Instagram asking for Pradhan’s resignation. “Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students and future of our nation! I stand with accountability! I stand for a democratic India! I stand for a reformed education!” read her note.

She also showed support to the CJP and Wangchuk, writing, “Sonam Wangchuk Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as mothers we want to raise our children to be like you. Proud of you Gen Z's for being unfiltered. You have proved that together "WE" are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure Thank you for making us fearless ACJP. Jai hind, Jyotika.”

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Slams trolls accusing her of various things

{{^usCountry}} While Jyotika received love for her statement, she also received trolling, with one of them writing, “Looks like the toolkit activated, all the celebrities woke up today to speak in support of CJP not the actual NEET problem.” She hit back, “oooohhh toolkit! Fancy. I thought I wrote I support students, let me check.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Jyotika received love for her statement, she also received trolling, with one of them writing, “Looks like the toolkit activated, all the celebrities woke up today to speak in support of CJP not the actual NEET problem.” She hit back, “oooohhh toolkit! Fancy. I thought I wrote I support students, let me check.” {{/usCountry}}

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Jyotika replied to trolls under her post.

When a troll claimed that she had no hits, writing, “lottery film. 4 state award. 4 filmfare award. Yen da ipadi poi solra kulla? sami padam edudhu hit kuduthan (Why are you lying like that, man? He made the movie Saamy and delivered a hit),” she slammed in response, “pls watch system on Amazon n blockbuster shaitaan, dabba cartel, Kaathal in Malyalam n national award winning srikanth. Get your facts clear before doing time pass. Infact not a single flop! Wow.”

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When a fan hoped for her and her family’s safety, “@jyotika i don't think any other "celebrity" dared to do this. Growing up watching your films, I loved you as an actor, however, today, I admire your humanness. I hope this doesn't cause you any backlash and I hope to God you and your beloved family stay safe,” she replied, “gods always been with me. Thank u for being concerned.”

One person commented on her post writing, “Supporting students is fine, Madam. However, you should not encourage students to damage government property or turn their protests into unrelated political issues. If they have genuine concerns, they should fight for their own rights and demands. Instead, some protests end up focusing on issues like Article 370, demanding the Prime Minister's resignation, or other unrelated political activities, which shifts attention away from the students' original concerns.” She hit back, “what about government damaging student heads n body?” referring to the lathi and tear gas use students have been facing.

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Jyotika questioned the usage of lathi charge and tear gas on students.

The Chalo Sansad march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament on July 20, organised by the CJP to demand the resignation of Pradhan, sparked protests across the country after the usage of lathi and tear gas. Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi and Hanumankind were present at the protest, but since then, numerous celebrities have attended protests in their cities and have spoken up on social media.