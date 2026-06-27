K Bhagyaraj death: Tamil filmmaker attended Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding 2 days before fatal heart attack

Iconic Tamil actor and director K Bhagyaraj died in Chennai on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 73. His sudden demise has shocked the industry, since many saw him just two days ago at Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C's daughter Avantika's wedding in Goa. (Also read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay consoles K Bhagyaraj's family after his death; R Madhavan, Chiranjeevi offer condolences)

Bhagyaraj's final public appearance

K Bhagyaraj was seen interacting with Chiranjeevi at the wedding.

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A video from the star-studded wedding ceremony has now surfaced on social media, where the Bhagyaraj was seen warmly greeting Chiranjeevi. The two smiled and shook hands, interacting for a few seconds inside the event.

The ceremony was attended by stars from across the film industry. Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna attended the ceremony with their wives. Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor also attended it. Trisha Krishnan was also present.

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{{^usCountry}} Chiranjeevi also took to X and shared an emotional note that read, "Deeply shocked and heartbroken beyond words. Just the day before yesterday, we were together in Goa at Kush's wedding, laughing, sharing jokes, and taking pictures. Bhagyaraj garu was full of life and joy. To wake up to the news of his passing this morning is simply unbelievable." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chiranjeevi also took to X and shared an emotional note that read, "Deeply shocked and heartbroken beyond words. Just the day before yesterday, we were together in Goa at Kush's wedding, laughing, sharing jokes, and taking pictures. Bhagyaraj garu was full of life and joy. To wake up to the news of his passing this morning is simply unbelievable." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to add, "A brilliant filmmaker, exceptional screenplay writer, and fine actor, his contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to Poornima ji, Shanthanu and the entire family. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Rest in peace, my dear friend. You will be deeply missed." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to add, "A brilliant filmmaker, exceptional screenplay writer, and fine actor, his contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to Poornima ji, Shanthanu and the entire family. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Rest in peace, my dear friend. You will be deeply missed." {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Saturday expressed profound grief over his demise and announced that state honours would be accorded during his final journey in recognition of his contributions to Tamil cinema. Calling his body of work timeless, Vijay added, "Each of his creations will endure forever as timeless memories that entertain while speaking to humanity and social values. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema."

About his career

In a career spanning over five decades, Bhagyaraj gave numerous hits, and some of his celebrated directorial and action works include - Andha 7 naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu, and Enga Chinna Rasa.

He is survived by his former actress wife, Poornima, and their children, actor Shanthanu and Saranya. Apart from his film career, Bhagyaraj has been the editor of the Tamil weekly magazine Bhagya, and he has authored several novels.

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Bhagyaraj also made his mark in Hindi cinema by directing Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Aakhree Raasta (1986). The film featured Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role, while Jaya Prada, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher played pivotal roles. Bhagyaraj also appeared in a supporting role in the film.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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