Kalki 2898 AD, Puli producers react to Kamal Haasan's urging Indian film industry to curb production costs

Tamil star and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan posted an open letter on his social media on Friday. In it, he pointed out that amid the West Asia conflict, the country has been asked to curb spending, urging the film industry to do the same. He pointed out rising production costs and asked the Indian film industry to cut unnecessary costs. Producers react. (Also Read: ‘Why must every love story bloom in Paris?’: Kamal Haasan's appeal to Indian film industry questions production budgets)

Kamal Haasan’s appeal to the Indian film industry

Kamal Haasan urged the film industry to cut down unnecessary production costs. (PTI)

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Kamal pointed out the effects of the West Asia conflict, writing, “For the Indian film industry, this comes at a time when budgets are already escalating, and market recoveries remain uneven. Rising costs will not affect film production alone. Consumer spending patterns for entertainment may also change in the months ahead due to inflationary pressures.” He also suggested, “The burden cannot fall on those who labour the hardest. The correction we need is elsewhere: in avoidable waste, poor planning, inflated entourage culture, unnecessary foreign travel, production delays, and the growing disconnect between spending and purpose.”

Producers react to Kamal Haasan’s suggestions

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{{^usCountry}} Producers of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Movies, wholeheartedly agreed with Kamal. Reposting his note, the producers wrote, “Incredible man. Incredible words. At a crucial time for the cinema industry, Mr. @ikamalhaasan is among the first to step forward and speak about responsible measures to control costs and protect the future of cinema. Truly appreciate it, sir.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Producers of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Movies, wholeheartedly agreed with Kamal. Reposting his note, the producers wrote, “Incredible man. Incredible words. At a crucial time for the cinema industry, Mr. @ikamalhaasan is among the first to step forward and speak about responsible measures to control costs and protect the future of cinema. Truly appreciate it, sir.” {{/usCountry}}

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Producer Shibu Thameens, who helmed films such as Vijay’s Puli and Vikram’s Saamy Square wrote, “It’s need of the hour and allways #ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir. Who allways initiate ideas, as well first one to apply innovative techniques in Indian cinema.” However, he also added, “I think, It’s the script which demands the said, prep/shoot/post/ actors/ technicians / location/ art etc. Hope the discipline will start from script development itself keeping the audience in mind.”

Shibu also thought small budget films that perform well ought to be congratulated, writing, “Let’s congratulate Love today, Tourist family, with love, youth, Thai kizhavi..and lots of recent small budgeted succesful Malayalam films as a model. - Sorry, not a statement , just adding my views as a maker, who is learning from few failures.”

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Upcoming work

Kamal last starred in Mani Ratnam’s 2025 film Thug Life. He will soon star in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also star in Nelson Dilipkumar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Rajinikanth, as well as in Anbariv's yet-to-be-titled film.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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