Kalki 2898 AD, Puli producers react to Kamal Haasan's urging Indian film industry to curb production costs
On Friday, Kamal Haasan posted an open letter appealing the Indian film industry to curb production costs amid the West Asia conflict. See reactions.
Tamil star and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan posted an open letter on his social media on Friday. In it, he pointed out that amid the West Asia conflict, the country has been asked to curb spending, urging the film industry to do the same. He pointed out rising production costs and asked the Indian film industry to cut unnecessary costs. Producers react. (Also Read: ‘Why must every love story bloom in Paris?’: Kamal Haasan's appeal to Indian film industry questions production budgets)
Kamal Haasan’s appeal to the Indian film industry
Kamal pointed out the effects of the West Asia conflict, writing, “For the Indian film industry, this comes at a time when budgets are already escalating, and market recoveries remain uneven. Rising costs will not affect film production alone. Consumer spending patterns for entertainment may also change in the months ahead due to inflationary pressures.” He also suggested, “The burden cannot fall on those who labour the hardest. The correction we need is elsewhere: in avoidable waste, poor planning, inflated entourage culture, unnecessary foreign travel, production delays, and the growing disconnect between spending and purpose.”
Producers react to Kamal Haasan’s suggestions
Producers of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Movies, wholeheartedly agreed with Kamal. Reposting his note, the producers wrote, “Incredible man. Incredible words. At a crucial time for the cinema industry, Mr. @ikamalhaasan is among the first to step forward and speak about responsible measures to control costs and protect the future of cinema. Truly appreciate it, sir.”{{/usCountry}}
Producers of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Movies, wholeheartedly agreed with Kamal. Reposting his note, the producers wrote, “Incredible man. Incredible words. At a crucial time for the cinema industry, Mr. @ikamalhaasan is among the first to step forward and speak about responsible measures to control costs and protect the future of cinema. Truly appreciate it, sir.”{{/usCountry}}
Producer Shibu Thameens, who helmed films such as Vijay’s Puli and Vikram’s Saamy Square wrote, “It’s need of the hour and allways #ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir. Who allways initiate ideas, as well first one to apply innovative techniques in Indian cinema.” However, he also added, “I think, It’s the script which demands the said, prep/shoot/post/ actors/ technicians / location/ art etc. Hope the discipline will start from script development itself keeping the audience in mind.”
Shibu also thought small budget films that perform well ought to be congratulated, writing, “Let’s congratulate Love today, Tourist family, with love, youth, Thai kizhavi..and lots of recent small budgeted succesful Malayalam films as a model. - Sorry, not a statement , just adding my views as a maker, who is learning from few failures.”
Upcoming work
Kamal last starred in Mani Ratnam’s 2025 film Thug Life. He will soon star in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also star in Nelson Dilipkumar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Rajinikanth, as well as in Anbariv's yet-to-be-titled film.
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