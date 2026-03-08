Kamal Haasan was paid $2 million per day for Kalki 2898 AD shoot, reveals Yugi Sethu, calling him ‘highest paid actor’
Nag Ashwin's star-studded film Kalki 2898 AD also starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.
Nag Ashwin’s 2024 sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD starred Kamal Haasan as the antagonist. The film, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. In an interview with Indiaglitz, filmmaker-actor Yugi Sethu called Kamal the ‘highest paid actor’ in India, revealing his whopping salary for the film.
Yugi Sethu reveals Kamal Haasan’s salary for Kalki 2898 AD
In the interview, Yugi spoke about Kamal and said, “Kamal sir’s stature is such. He is getting paid ₹150 crore for 20 days of the call sheet for Kalki 2898 AD. I told him on his birthday that he is the highest-paid actor in India and is getting $1 million per day, because he was paid ₹150 crore for 20 days.”
He then revealed that Kamal introduced him to Kalki 2898 AD producer Aswani Dutt. “I told him thanks for making our friend the highest-paid actor in India. When I said ₹150 crore for 20 days, he replied, no, sir, he has given only 10 days. Sorry, I correct myself then, it’s $2 million per day.”
Reports vary on how much Kamal was actually paid for the role. While some reports state he was paid ₹20 crore, others claim he was paid over ₹100 crore. In Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal played a totalitarian god-king named the Supreme Yaskin, who rules over the Complex. Despite his limited screentime, the actor has a major role in the story. The film ends by hinting at a larger screentime in the sequel.
Upcoming work
Kamal has begun shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD with Amitabh. In February, Amitabh posted pictures of him hugging Kamal on his blog, writing, “meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar .. Kalki 2 begun the work.”
Kamal is also working with Rajinikanth in a yet-to-be-titled film by Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar. He also has a film with the duo Anbarivu lined up. Kamal is also producing a film starring Rajinikanth, directed by Cibi Chakaravathi, apart from Sivakarthikeyan’s Seyon, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan.
The announcement video of Kamal’s film with Rajinikanth was met with excitement over the legends reuniting after decades, but also flak for featuring scantily clad women who gape at the men as they walk by. The film will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander.
