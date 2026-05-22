Kamal Haasan explains why we must conserve energy amid West Asia conflict: ‘Shastri ji asked citizens to skip one meal’

Tamil star and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan made a video on Friday explaining why it was important to conserve energy in India amid the West Asia conflict between the US-Israel and Iran. Talking about the sacrifices India made in the 1960s, the actor-politician noted that PM Narendra Modi’s directive was comparatively feasible.

Kamal Haasan urges Indians to conserve energy

Kamal Haasan urged Indian citizens to do their bit for the nation. (AFP)

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Kamal posted a video on his Instagram on Friday, captioning it, “India has overcome wars, shortages, and global crises before - through unity and shared sacrifice. This moment calls for the same national spirit again.”

He began his video by stating that he was deeply concerned amid the conflict, saying, “Today, I speak to you as an Indian deeply concerned by the impact of the Iran war. Oil prices are rising, sea trade routes are blocked, the energy that powers our kitchen and homes, fertilises and nourishes our fields and crops, fuel that drives our industries and vehicles, all have gotten more expensive. In response, more than 60 countries have already imposed energy-saving rules. We recently heard Singapore’s Prime Minister asking his people to prepare for tough times ahead. We are a much larger country.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kamal also mentioned that this was the time to rise above politics and aid the country. “In moments like this, national responsibility must rise above party politics. As Mr Vajpayee ji famously said, governments will come and go, but the nation shall remain. During the 1962 China war, we donated gold from our homes to support our soldiers fighting at the border. In 1965, when India did not have enough food grains, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji asked citizens to skip one meal a week for the whole nation,” he said, adding, “Today, India does not need such sacrifice. Surely, we must do this for our country when our parents did much more.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamal also mentioned that this was the time to rise above politics and aid the country. “In moments like this, national responsibility must rise above party politics. As Mr Vajpayee ji famously said, governments will come and go, but the nation shall remain. During the 1962 China war, we donated gold from our homes to support our soldiers fighting at the border. In 1965, when India did not have enough food grains, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji asked citizens to skip one meal a week for the whole nation,” he said, adding, “Today, India does not need such sacrifice. Surely, we must do this for our country when our parents did much more.” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor-politician also pointed out that it’s not just citizens of the country who must follow this, but that leaders must also share the burden. “Remember, every unit of energy saved today strengthens India tomorrow. And every drop of oil saved protects the poorest Indian from inflation. Geopolitics will affect the pedestrians on the street as much as the high-flying rich. But if we face this crisis together, India will and can emerge stronger. Jai Hind,” he rounded off.

Upcoming work

Last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, Kamal is currently shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film with director Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth is his co-star in the film, marking their reunion after decades. Anbariv are also directing him in a yet-to-be-titled film. He is also producing Seyon, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and starring Sivakarthikeyan. Kamal also has another yet-to-be-titled film that he’s backing, directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi and starring Rajinikanth.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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