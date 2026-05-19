Kamal Haasan flies economy class over chartered flight, Kalki 2898 AD makers say: ‘First step towards greater things’

Actor Kamal Haasan has resumed shooting for Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The veteran actor ditched luxury travel to fly economy class, a gesture that has now earned him praise from the makers, Vyjayanthi Movies. (Also read: ‘We need to give Vijay 6 months time’: Kamal Haasan says it is too early to judge Tamil Nadu CM and his administration)

Kamal flies economy class

Kamal Haasan was seen flying economy class for the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD 2.

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Vyjayanthi Movies took to their X account and shared a picture of Kamal Haasan inside the flight, sitting in ecomomy class. He was seen scrolling his phone on his seat. In the caption, the makers mentioned, “Mr. @ikamalhaasan choosing to let go of private charters and luxury travel to take an economy flight and head straight to the shoot sets, at a time when the industry is navigating tough realities, this says everything about the legend he is. A first step towards greater things to happen in cinema.”

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{{^usCountry}} Nag Ashwin’s 2024 sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD starred Kamal Haasan as the antagonist. The film, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. Kamal's appeal to the Indian film industry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nag Ashwin’s 2024 sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD starred Kamal Haasan as the antagonist. The film, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. Kamal's appeal to the Indian film industry {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A few days ago, Kamal Haasan posted an open letter appealing the Indian film industry to curb production costs amid the West Asia conflict. He wrote, “The burden cannot fall on those who labour the hardest. The correction we need is elsewhere: in avoidable waste, poor planning, inflated entourage culture, unnecessary foreign travel, production delays, and the growing disconnect between spending and purpose.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few days ago, Kamal Haasan posted an open letter appealing the Indian film industry to curb production costs amid the West Asia conflict. He wrote, “The burden cannot fall on those who labour the hardest. The correction we need is elsewhere: in avoidable waste, poor planning, inflated entourage culture, unnecessary foreign travel, production delays, and the growing disconnect between spending and purpose.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This move was also appreciated by Vyjayanthi Movies. The producers agreed with Kamal and, after reposting his note, wrote, “Incredible man. Incredible words. At a crucial time for the cinema industry, Mr. @ikamalhaasan is among the first to step forward and speak about responsible measures to control costs and protect the future of cinema. Truly appreciate it, sir.” About the shoot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This move was also appreciated by Vyjayanthi Movies. The producers agreed with Kamal and, after reposting his note, wrote, “Incredible man. Incredible words. At a crucial time for the cinema industry, Mr. @ikamalhaasan is among the first to step forward and speak about responsible measures to control costs and protect the future of cinema. Truly appreciate it, sir.” About the shoot {{/usCountry}}

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Kamal began shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD with Amitabh earlier this year. In February, Amitabh posted pictures of him hugging Kamal on his blog, writing, “meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar .. Kalki 2 begun the work.”

Kamal is also working with Rajinikanth in a yet-to-be-titled film by Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar. He also has a film with the duo Anbarivu lined up. Kamal is also producing a film starring Rajinikanth, directed by Cibi Chakaravathi, apart from Sivakarthikeyan’s Seyon, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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