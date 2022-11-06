Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to reunite after 35 years, fans thrilled at 'unexpected reunion of legends'

Actor Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam surprised fans and the film fraternity by announcing on Sunday that they are set to reunite after 35 years for a new yet-untitled Tamil project. The announcement was made on the eve of Kamal's 68th birthday. Haasan took to Twitter to share the news and fans called it the most unexpected announcement. The film, which will be jointly produced by Haasan and Ratnam, will have music by AR Rahman. Also read: Kamal Haasan watches Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I with Vikram

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kamal shared the announcement video on Twitter on Sunday evening, writing, “Here we go again!” The yet-untitled film has been tentatively dubbed KH 234, signifying it is Kamal's 234th film.

The most common reaction to the announcement was fans calling it ‘unexpected announcement’. Some even said it is the reunion of two legends. One comment read: “Unexpected. Two legends are back together after 35 years.” Another comment read: “Oh my. My head is spinning. Can’t believe this.” One more comment read: “The goats coming together.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam had last worked together in the critically-acclaimed Nayakan, which released in 1987. A story about the rise of a Tamil gangster in Mumbai. The film has been widely celebrated as one of the greatest Indian films ever made.

Both Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are basking in the massive success of their latest releases, Ponniyin Selvan I and Vikram, respectively.

Both the films rank among the biggest blockbusters in Tamil cinema history ever. Ponniyin Selvan I, which is still running to pack houses in theatres, is inching close to ₹500 crore gross worldwide. Vikram, on the other hand, earned ₹434 crore globally.

Kamal Haasan is currently shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2. In February 2020, the shoot of the film came to a standstill after a ghastly accident on the sets left three dead and 10 injured when a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down. In September, the shoot resumed after two years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.