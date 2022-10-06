Kamal Haasan watches Ponniyin Selvan I with Vikram; Karthi pens touching notes for him and Rajinikanth. See pics

Kamal Haasan on Wednesday watched Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I at a special screening along with the film’s lead actors Karthi and Vikram. Impressed with Ponniyin Selvan: I, or PS1, Kamal said in a post-screening press interaction that he would like to watch the second part of the period drama immediately and not wait until it releases next year. PS1 released in theatres worldwide in five languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 5 collection

Kamal Haasan watched the film on an IMAX screen along with Karthi and Vikram. He met the press for a brief interaction post the screening in Chennai. On Thursday, Karthi took to Twitter and shared two heartfelt notes for Kamal, and Rajinikanth. In his letter to Kamal, Karthi wrote, Kamal sir you have always inspired us to seek bigger goals and set higher standards in cinema but more importantly you have taught us to love and respect one another and how to express that in these moments. Lots of love and respects."

Rajinikanth recently also watched Ponniyin Selvan: I and loved it. He had called Jayam Ravi, Karthi’s co-star in the film and told him that he appreciated his performance and the entire team’s work in PS1. Jayam had taken to Twitter to reveal that Rajinikanth’s phone call made his day, year and his entire career.

Now, Karthi, too, tweeted about getting a call from Rajinikanth. In his letter to the veteran actor, Karthi wrote, “Rajini sir, a call from you is extremely special. Your courtesy to reach out to others to appreciate their work and the joy that you give us is always endearing. Thank you, sir. Lots of love and respects."

PS1 grossed over ₹ 300 crore worldwide in just five days since its release. In the US, it has now emerged as the second highest grossing Tamil film after Rajinikanth’s 2.0 with earnings of $4.61 million. The film tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who later became the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). PS1 stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

