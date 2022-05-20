Kamal Haasan on working with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in Vikram: 'I always think of talent as competition'

Most of Kamal Haasan’s films are hotly anticipated anyway. But his upcoming release Vikram has some added allure to it. The film marks the first time Kamal will be seen on screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, two other popular actors in the South. While fans of all the actors are eagerly waiting to see them face off, many have wondered whether the atmosphere on the set got a bit competitive with the three stars together. In a recent interview, Kamal Haasan addressed those rumours. Also read: Kamal Haasan says Suriya’s ‘incredible’ cameo in Vikram will take the story ‘probably into part 3’

Kamal Haasan has been one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry for close to four decades, with multiple blockbusters under his belt. Vijay Sethupathi, too, is a veritable star with many hits over the years. Fahadh Faasil is largely known for his hits in the Malayalam film industry and made his Telugu debut with Pushpa: The Rise last year.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kamal Haasan was asked if it got competitive between the three actors while filming. Kamal replied, “I always think of any talent as competition, across genders. For me, the winner should be the film. So it doesn’t matter who gets that topical high in that moment. I have been taught by my guru K Balachander that don’t steal a scene. You will get your chance.”

The veteran actor then praised his two co-stars saying he did not have to babysit them or worry about them at all. He said, “It’s one thing to work with rank amateurs where you have to do babysitting. These guys are grown up. There is talent. So, all I have to do is take care of myself and above all, this group I have working in Vikram, they all love me so much. That’s a great booster, good company. It works like a trampoline because the others are giving you a boost.”

Vikram is an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is being touted to be the first part of a franchise that may see many actors. The film also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das, among others. It also has a cameo appearance by Suriya, which Kamal Haasan described as ‘incredible’. The film releases in theatres on June 3.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON