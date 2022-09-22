Kamal Haasan returns to Indian 2 sets after two years to resume shoot, gets clicked with Shankar. See pics

Actor Kamal Haasan has finally joined back the sets of his upcoming Tamil film Indian 2 after a gap of over two years. In February 2020, the shoot of Indian 2 came to a standstill after an accident on the sets left three dead and 10 injured. For the first time since that incident, Kamal made a comeback to the sets and took to Twitter to share pictures. Also read: Indian 2: Kamal Haasan ‘is back’ as film's shoot resumes after a two-year break due to Covid-19

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music. The film is the sequel to Kamal Haasan's iconic 1996 hit Indian, released in Hindi as Hindustani.

From the sets on Thursday, Kamal Haasan tweeted two pictures of himself with the film's director Shankar as well as a video of the two meeting. “Indian 2 from today (sic),” he wrote. In the video clip, director Shankar can be seen briefly explaining a scene.

Fans took the comments section and wrote that the film is bringing together two legends. One comment read: “Two biggest legends of the game (sic).” Another fan commented: “Our Senapathy is back (sic).”

In Indian, Haasan played a freedom fighter turned vigilante named Senapathy, who wants to root out corruption. Kamal will return to play the same character in the sequel.

In early 2020, the team completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth Rs. 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode. But in February, when a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down and killed three, production came to a halt. It was further delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only to resume earlier this year.

The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal festival in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie. The film, which will be dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, will be wrapped up in a couple of months.

