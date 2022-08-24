Indian 2: Kamal Haasan ‘is back’ as film's shoot resumes after a two-year break due to Covid-19

The shoot of Kamal Haasan’s highly-anticipated film Indian 2, which marks his return as an octogenarian vigilante, resumes after a long gap of two years on Wednesday, it was revealed by filmmaker Shankar. The shoot came to a standstill in February 2020 after an accident on the sets left three dead and 10 injured after a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down. Amid rumours about the project being shelved, Shankar took to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce the resumption of shoot. Read more: Kamal Haasan’s first look from Indian 2 revealed by Shankar on Pongal

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music. Sharing a new poster of the film featuring Kamal Haasan, Shankar tweeted: “Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes (sic).”

Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes 🙏🧿 https://t.co/s1CjKSGXYM — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 23, 2022

In the comments section of Shankar’s tweet, fans expressed their excitement over the resumption of shoot. Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan wrote: “We were awestruck with the first one. Sequel will exceed the expectations sir (sic).” In Early 2020, the team completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth ₹40 crore in Bhopal. National Award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode.

The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal festival in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie. The first poster, which was widely shared by fans upon release, featured Kamal displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill. The film, which will be dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi, will be wrapped up in a couple of months.

