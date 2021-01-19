IND USA
Kamal Haasan with daughters Shruti and Akshara.
tamil cinema

Kamal Haasan's daughters Shruti, Akshara give update after his surgery: 'He will return home in four to five days'

  • Kamal Haasan's leg surgery on Tuesday morning was successful, a statement shared by his daughters Shruti and Akshara revealed. He will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:33 PM IST

Actor Kamal Haasan successfully underwent a leg surgery at Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai. As per a statement released by his daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan, he is doing absolutely fine and is most likely to be discharged in four to five days.

A statement shared by Shruti on her Twitter page, on behalf of her and Akshara, read: “We would like to begin by thanking you for your overwhelming support, prayers and genuine concern regarding our father’s recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success! The surgery was performed on his leg this morning at Sri Ramachandra Hospital performed by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Mohan Kumar along with Dr JSN Murthy.”

“The doctors, attendees and the hospital management are taking wonderful care of our father and he is doing well, is in good spirits and working toward a speedy recovery. He will return home in four to five days,” the statement added.


Kamal had earlier revealed that this is a follow-up surgery to one he had a few years ago. He has been advised complete rest before he can return to his campaigning.

On the career front, Kamal will soon begin work on his upcoming Tamil gangster drama, Vikram. The film will mark his maiden collaboration with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is basking in the success of his latest Tamil release, Master.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri’s family at their reception, told them she would only wear burkha after wedding

Kamal will also soon resume work on Indian 2. The film marks his return as vigilante freedom fighter Senapathy.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Kamal and Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up a major portion of the shoot in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes.

