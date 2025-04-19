Kamal Haasan says he is asked how could he marry twice despite following Lord Rama: 'Perhaps I follow his father's path'

Actors Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu, are busy promoting their upcoming Mani Ratnam film Thug Life. During the promotions, the actors were asked for their take on marriage when Kamal spoke about getting married twice. (Also Read: Thug Life: Kamal Haasan apologises to fans for not collaborating with Mani Ratnam earlier) Kamal Haasan at the launch of the first single, Jinguchaa, from Mani Ratnam's film Thug Life, in Chennai.(PTI)

Kamal Haasan on getting married twice

The anchor at the event asked the actors for their take on marriage. Trisha replied, “I don’t believe in marriage. It’s okay if it happens, okay if it doesn’t, too.” When Kamal was asked about the same, he narrated an incident with MP John Brittas from a decade ago.

He said in Tamil, “This happened 10-15 years ago. MP Brittas is a very good friend of mine. He asked me around a bunch of college students, you're from a good Brahmin family, how did you get married twice? I said, what does being from a good family have to do with marriage? He said, no, but you pray to Lord Rama, so you live how he lived. Firstly, I don't pray to any god. I don't follow Rama's path; perhaps I follow his father's (Dasharatha) path (who had three wives).”

Kamal Haasan’s past relationships

In 1978, Kamal married dancer Vani Ganapathy after she acted with him in the 1975 movie Melnaattu Marumagal. They divorced a decade later. After that, the actor dated actor Sarika, and they had their first child, Shruti Haasan, in 1986.

They married in 1988 and had their second daughter, Akshara Haasan, in 1991. In 2002, they filed for divorce, which was granted in 2004. Kamal later dated actor Gautami from 2005 to 2016.

The actor has often been vocal in interviews about how he doesn’t think he’s suited for marriage. Last seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, Kamal will soon star in the film’s sequel, Indian 3. His next film, Thug Life, will be released in theatres on June 5.