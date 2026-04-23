Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan get flak for skipping line while casting vote in Tamil Nadu election; here's what happened

Actors Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan were spotted at a polling station in Chennai, casting their votes in the Tamil Nadu election. The wholesome moment turned sour as the internet noticed that they cut the line to cast their votes. Kamal, in particular, was criticised for ‘delivering sermons’ but not following through. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Trisha Krishnan urges citizens to vote; Vijay, Ajith, Rajinikanth, spotted at polling booths)

Why did Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan skip the line at the polling booth?

Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan cast their vote in Chennai on Thursday.

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ANI posted a video of Kamal and Shruti standing in line at Alwarpet School to cast their votes. It is unclear whether it’s the police or their team, but someone in the video says the public is disturbed by the cameras around them. The police can then be seen asking Kamal and Shruti to head inside to cast their vote. The actors apologise to the person standing in front of them before heading inside. The person can be seen nodding his head in understanding.

Actors receive flak for ‘giving gyaan’ but not following it

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{{^usCountry}} Many on X (formerly Twitter) were miffed that Kamal and Shruti got to skip the line. “Elite Actor Kamal Hassan who give all kind of f**king gyan on poverty, socialism & idealism, First he came flaunting his extremely luxurious Car to vote with her daughter, Then broke line of common man & went for Voting. Why can't he stand for 2 min?” commented one X user. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many on X (formerly Twitter) were miffed that Kamal and Shruti got to skip the line. “Elite Actor Kamal Hassan who give all kind of f**king gyan on poverty, socialism & idealism, First he came flaunting his extremely luxurious Car to vote with her daughter, Then broke line of common man & went for Voting. Why can't he stand for 2 min?” commented one X user. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “So the equality, rationality, liberalism advocate & highly evolved the Mr. Hassan & educated the Ms. Hassan force their heft and deftly jump the queue... afterall they are elite citizens of India!” wrote another sarcastically. “Kamal Haasan couldn’t wait even a few minutes in the queue; he jumped the line and voted. These people deliver grand sermons on reels for the public, but in real life, they’re the biggest offenders,” wrote another miffed X user posting the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So the equality, rationality, liberalism advocate & highly evolved the Mr. Hassan & educated the Ms. Hassan force their heft and deftly jump the queue... afterall they are elite citizens of India!” wrote another sarcastically. “Kamal Haasan couldn’t wait even a few minutes in the queue; he jumped the line and voted. These people deliver grand sermons on reels for the public, but in real life, they’re the biggest offenders,” wrote another miffed X user posting the video. {{/usCountry}}

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One person even wrote, “Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan came to cast their votes. After standing for 2 mins in the line, they broke the line & straight away went to the room to cast the vote. If you are an actor, doesn't mean you will jump the line. It seems Long lines are meant for the poor only.” Another brought up Keralam, writing, “Are they not ashamed to be taken past the poor people standing pateiently in the queue? Never happens in Keralam.”

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However, some reasoned that Kamal and Shruti were allowed by the police to skip the line and left comments like, “Keeping them in a long line invites mobbing and severe delays for everyone. Security protocols prioritize speed.” and “Police allowed them .. in fact he asked the citizens around him.”

Several other Kollywood stars, including Trisha Krishnan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, and Rajinikanth, also cast their votes on Thursday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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