Kanguva box office collection day 4: Suriya, Bobby Deol's film dips on Sunday, but crosses 50 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Nov 17, 2024 09:57 PM IST

Kanguva box office collection day 4: Siva's action fantasy epic, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, is being criticised for its flatness and loudness.

Kanguva box office collection day 4: Siva's fantasy action epic, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has been raking in money at the domestic box office despite largely mixed reviews. As per Sacnilk, the film crossed the 50 crore mark in India during its extended opening weekend. (Also Read: Jyotika is proud of husband Suriya amid 'Kanguva' criticism, says reviewers 'forgot about good parts')

Kanguva box office collection day 4: Bobby Deol and Suriya's film crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore in India
Kanguva box office collection day 4: Bobby Deol and Suriya's film crosses 50 crore in India

Kanguva's extended opening weekend

Kanguva earned 8.61 crore on Sunday, which is a dip from its collection on Saturday, which amounted to 9.85 crore. That was a minor spike from the Friday earnings of 9.50 crore. However, the Friday collection was a drastic fall from the humongous opening on Thursday, which reached 24 crore across all five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam – in the very same order.

After adding 8.61 crore to its collection, the extended opening weekend of Kanguva has now reached 51.96 crore across all five languages, thus crossing the 50 crore milestone at the domestic box office. The dip in collection, however, suggests that the largely unfavourable reviews of the film have started to finally catch up with its performance at the box office.

About Kanguva

Backed by UV Creations and Studio Green, the movie also features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil cinema debut. Kanguva is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja. Actors Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu also appear in pivotal roles. Billed as a "mighty valiant saga" which spans generations, it features Bobby as the chief antagonist, following his impressive turn in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster family crime drama Animal last year.

The Hindustan Times review of Kanguva stated, “Some aspects that pull away from the movie are the excessive violence, Devi Sri Prasad's loud background music and dialogues that are screamed rather than said. The action sequences offer nothing fresh with splashes of gruesome violence (e.g. the chopping off of a hundred hands). The war sequences--with the large ships and the dark costumes-- could give you deja vu to numerous Vikings series already streaming on OTT platforms for years.”

