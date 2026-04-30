Kara Twitter review: Best Dhanush film ‘in recent years’ floors viewers, internet hails Vignesh Raja's gripping thriller

Kara Twitter review: Dhanush-starrer Kara has released in theatres today, and viewers who went to catch the Tamil film on the first day in theatres took to social media to share their reactions. The rural crime drama is set in 1991 against the backdrop of the Gulf War and the resulting fuel crisis. Viewers have unanimously praised Dhanush's lead performance, with particular attention to the gripping bank-robbery sequences and the engaging background score by GV Prakash Kumar.

Kara gets a thumbs up from viewers

Kara Twitter review: Dhanush in a still from the film.

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A viewer wrote on their X account after watching Kara, “Among all the heist-related movies I’ve watched, #Kara easily stands out as one of the best. @vigneshraja89 has clearly done his homework, his writing is sharp, well researched, and the execution is top-notch. He has crafted the film with great precision and clarity. As for @dhanushkraja, I honestly don’t even know how to describe him anymore. No matter what kind of role he is given, he completely owns it and elevates it effortlessly. His performance is most powerful, truly natural and highly engaging. The screenplay moves at a super-fast pace and keeps you hooked from start to finish without any dull moments. Overall, it delivers a thoroughly gripping experience and works brilliantly as a theatrical watch. Definitely a big winner.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another viewer granted four stars, and praised the emotional heft of the film. “A well-written and executed heist thriller with the kind of emotional beats that’ll tug at your hearts. It also plays out like a redemption drama with a very strong undercurrent of a beautiful father-son bond which becomes one of the major highlights. @dhanushkraja delivers another knockout performance and one that’s emotionally very dominating. @vigneshraja89 is here to stay and his handling of genre cinema is something that deserves a lot of praise. @gvprakash does quite a lot of heavy-lifting with his score and songs,” wrote the review. Dhanush's performance gets rave reviews {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another viewer granted four stars, and praised the emotional heft of the film. “A well-written and executed heist thriller with the kind of emotional beats that’ll tug at your hearts. It also plays out like a redemption drama with a very strong undercurrent of a beautiful father-son bond which becomes one of the major highlights. @dhanushkraja delivers another knockout performance and one that’s emotionally very dominating. @vigneshraja89 is here to stay and his handling of genre cinema is something that deserves a lot of praise. @gvprakash does quite a lot of heavy-lifting with his score and songs,” wrote the review. Dhanush's performance gets rave reviews {{/usCountry}}

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Viewers hailed the power-packed performance and called it one of his best in recent years. A review read, “Dhanush is definitely one of the finest actors in our country. What a powerhouse performer he is. Be it an emotional scene or an intense scene, he effortlessly steals the show with his exceptional expressions and screen presence.”

Another review read, “Hats off to #Dhanush for accepting this project. Any other actor than him would have not made such an impact. Kudos to #VigneshRaja for choosing a unique story - totally in contrast to his debut Por Thozhil. The first half is completely emotional and second half is thrilling. Things get more gripping when a Cat and Mouse Thriller has additional character - Unexpected baddie rolling in.”

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Praise for Vignesh Raja

Several viewers also noted that Vignesh Raja has delivered a strong follow-up after his debut with Por Thozhil. “@vigneshraja89 showcases impressive writing skills with a screenplay that feels well researched and thoughtfully structured. The heist portions are handled with clarity and precision, making them both believable and engaging. The bank heist sequence leading into the interval is brilliantly executed. The tension, staging, and payoff make it a true highlight of the film. The interval block, in particular, is a standout moment that delivers a proper theatrical high.”

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Another said, "Director Vignesh Raja delivers another banger after Por Thozhil. There maybe multiple movies where the hero robs out of necessity, but the way Kara handles that with unwavering intensity and a screenplay that flows smooth, is so good.

Topics like these have the risk of turning preachy, but Vignesh raja keeps you hooked with the screenplay and the film never goes into the preachy territory."

About Kara

Helmed by Vignesh Raja, Kara is produced by Vels Film International, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Jayaram, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles. Theni Eswar is handling the cinematography, while Srijith Sarang is in charge of editing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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