tamil cinema

Karnan to become first 50 crore grosser for Dhanush in Tamil Nadu

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Dhanush starrer Karnan is a hard-hitting portrait of caste divide and police brutality. It has already grossed an estimated ₹47 crore.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Dhanush plays the main lead in Karnan.

Actor Dhanush’s latest Tamil release Karnan is all set to become the first 50 crore grossing movie for the actor in Tamil Nadu. At the end of its second week run in theatres, the film has approximately grossed 47 crore.

As per Cinetrak, a box-office tracking portal, Karnan will be Dhanush’s first 50 crore grossing film in the state. “Karnan is set to become the first 50cr grosser for @dhanushkraja in Tamil Nadu. End of the 2nd-weekend #Karnan has raked in 47.1 crores in the state. Breakeven for all investors (sic),” read a tweet from Cinetrak.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan is a hard-hitting portrait of caste divide and police brutality. It features the star as the messiah of a village and its people who have been let down by the system.

Karnan, which marked the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj, also stars Lal, Natty, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu and Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli among others.

Meanwhile, Dhanush currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil action film Jagame Thanthiram, which has been confirmed to directly premiere on Netflix. It has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Karthik’s film sees Dhanush play a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with a handlebar mustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie.

The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, was predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo has played a key role in the film.

