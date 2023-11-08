Karthik Subbaraj reimagines Jigarthanda Double X with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan. See morphed poster

Karthik Subbaraj, like a lot of his fans, has grown up on the films of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the two legends of Tamil cinema. Now, he has expressed his desire to cast the two in the dream version of his upcoming period action comedy, Jigarthanda Double X. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan poses with Aamir Khan, Suriya, Shivarajkumar, Khushbu Sundar, Vignesh Shivan at birthday bash in Chennai)

Karthik's dream cast

Morphed poster of Jigarthanda Double X with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

Karthik took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to share a morphed poster of Jigarthanda Double X with Rajinikanth's face morphed on Raghava Lawrence's and Kamal Haasan's face in place of SJ Suryah's.

He wrote in the caption, “I kept dreaming to my AD team that if I was born decades earlier, I would have made #JigarthandaDoubleX with Thalaivar & UlagaNayagan. My associate director @mahesbalu17 took that seriously (hug and red heart emojis). #DoubleXDiwali in 2 days."

Several users resonated with this wild idea. One commented, “Wow (shocked face emojis). If it happened, it will be massive (fire and cracker emojis).” Another wrote, “RIP BO!” referring to the unprecedented box office potential of such a film. Another user threw his pitch in. He commented, “The title would be 'Once Upon A Time in Kollywood. I want you guys @karthiksubbaraj & @Dir_Lokesh to pitch this idea to both of them. Would be a great farewell to end their career. They have started off the same. Do it guys, make that happen. #KamalHaasan #Rajinikanth."

Interestingly, Karthik has already directed Rajinikanth in Petta (2019).

About Jigarthanda Double X

The story of Jigarthanda Double X is set in 1975. The trailer shows Raghava as a gangster, who wants to challenge Tamil cinema’s traditional perceptions of skin colour. SJ Suryah plays a director in the film, who was Satyajit Ray’s former assistant and aspires to make a film with Lawrence’s character.

Jigarthanda Double X also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. A prequel to the blockbuster Jigarthanda (2014), Jigarthanda Double X will release in multiple languages this Diwali on November 10.

