Karthi's Facebook page hacked, actor says ‘trying to restore it'

Actor Karthi, who is currently basking in the success of his back-to-back releases Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Sardar, on Monday took to Twitter to reveal that his Facebook page has been hacked and that work is underway to try and restore the account. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office: Mani Ratnam’s film inches close to ₹500 cr globally, crosses ₹225 cr in Tamil Nadu

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karthi took to Twitter on Monday and wrote: “Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with Fb team.” Reacting to his tweet, a fan asked, “What? Sardar’s account has been hacked!” Another commented: “The plight Sardar has to face.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karthi is fresh from the success of Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Sardar. While the former grossed around ₹480 crore and is still running in cinemas, Sardar grossed around ₹75 crore and completed its 25th day of run over the weekend.

Sardar marked the maiden collaboration between Karthi and PS Mithran, known for films such as Irumbu Thirai and Hero. In the movie, Karthi was seen as father and son – playing a spy and police officer, respectively.

In a pre-release interview with Hindustan Times, Karthi described Sardar as a rooted spy thriller. “When we talk about spy films, we automatically start thinking of the high-concept films that are made in the west. What we have been missing is our home-grown spy tales and that’s what Mithran is bringing through Sardar,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the success of Sardar, the makers announced its sequel which will take off in a couple of years. Karthi recently confirmed during a promotional event that the sequel to his highly successful action film Kaithi will release in cinemas next year. A clip from the interaction had surfaced on social media.

In Kaithi, Karthi played a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter he has never seen. When he crosses paths with a cop, he’s forced to join forces with him and fight the drug lords who are after a cocaine consignment in police custody. The entire story unfolds in a single night within a span of four hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10