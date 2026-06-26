Khushbu Sundar posts 1st pictures from daughter Avantika Sundar's wedding to Shravan Sreenivasan: ‘Eyes are still moist’

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker-actor Sundar C’s elder daughter, Avantika Sundar, married Shravan Sreenivasan in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on Thursday evening. The ceremony was attended by stars from across the film industry. Posting the first pictures from the wedding, Khushbu wrote about how it feels like a marriage made in heaven. (Also Read: Vijay skips Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa; goes on 3 km drug awareness run in Chennai)

Khushbu Sundar posts first pictures from Avantika’s wedding

Sundar C, Khusbu Sundar and Anandita at Avantika's wedding to Shravan.

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Khushbu posted sweet pictures from Avantika’s wedding ceremony. One picture shows the bride and groom holding hands while dressed in traditional silks. Another monochrome picture shows him kissing her forehead after the wedding. She also posted a family photo of her, Sundar, and their younger daughter, Anandita, posing with the newly married couple. The family pet is also seen in the picture. Avantika wore pale pink for the wedding ceremony while Shravan and the rest of the family wore gold.

Pens sweet note about the wedding

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{{^usCountry}} Khushbu also penned a note about Avantika’s wedding to Shravan, writing, “We are truly speechless at this moment, for words seem inadequate to express the emotions we are experiencing. As parents, family has always been at the heart of everything we cherish, and we have always believed that marriages are made in heaven.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khushbu also penned a note about Avantika’s wedding to Shravan, writing, “We are truly speechless at this moment, for words seem inadequate to express the emotions we are experiencing. As parents, family has always been at the heart of everything we cherish, and we have always believed that marriages are made in heaven.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She wrote about how their daughter married Shravan at Alila Diwa, Goa, on June 25, adding, “Blessed by our elders and surrounded by the love of family and close friends, we witnessed a moment that will remain etched in our hearts forever. The warmth, affection, and goodwill that enveloped us made the occasion truly magical. Our eyes are still moist, and our hearts are overflowing with happiness and gratitude.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She wrote about how their daughter married Shravan at Alila Diwa, Goa, on June 25, adding, “Blessed by our elders and surrounded by the love of family and close friends, we witnessed a moment that will remain etched in our hearts forever. The warmth, affection, and goodwill that enveloped us made the occasion truly magical. Our eyes are still moist, and our hearts are overflowing with happiness and gratitude.” {{/usCountry}}

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Khushbu also revealed that the couple wanted a small and intimate celebration, writing, “Sometimes, the most beautiful moments are those shared quietly with the people who matter most.” She ended her note with, “As Avantika and Shravan embark on this wonderful new chapter together, all we seek are your blessings, love, and good wishes for a lifetime filled with happiness, companionship, and countless cherished memories. With immense love and pride, we present to you our newly married couple — Avantika and Shravan.”

Celebrities at the wedding

Khushbu had invited PM Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay to the wedding ceremony, but they gave it a miss. Her close friend, actor Trisha Krishnan, attended the wedding, as did her friends from Tollywood and Bollywood. Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna attended the ceremony with their wives. Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor also attended it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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