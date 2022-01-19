Lakshmy Ramakrishnan reacts as fan asks her to bring Dhanush-Aishwaryaa together, gives Samantha Ruth Prabhu's example

Filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan has reacted after a person asked her to bring Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth back together again. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their split on Monday. They were married for 18 years.

Reacting to Dhanush's separation announcement, a fan of the actor tagged Lakshmy in a tweet and asked her to make them come back together. “Amma @LakshmyRamki Can't your eyes see these things. Please bring them together," they wrote.

Lakshmy reacted to their tweet and wrote, “They are moving away respectfully, not causing mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly or romancing with someone else before getting legally divorced, please leave them alone.” The fan, however, responded, “I respect their decision, but it’s their own decision let them do silently then move on, why they are advertising like this .. this will guide wrong way to lot of his fans. Once divorces are unusual things but nowadays divorce becomes casual because of celebrities.”

At this, Lakshmy gave the example of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had to face a string of nasty rumours about her after her split with husband Naga Chaitanya and had to clarify them through social media posts. "The problem is that, if they don’t announce, distorted news will come out, without their permission, wrong information might be passed on. But even after a very graceful and dignified announcement @Samanthaprabhu2 had to endure very cruel stuff.

After her separation announcement, Samantha wrote in a post that she was accused of having affairs and abortions. "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,” she said.

“A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” she added.

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan has worked in multiple film as an actor. She also directed House Owner, Ammani and Aarohanam.

Dhanush is a Tamil actor and has also been seen in Hindi movies such as Ranjhana and Atrangi Re. He will be seen in Russo Brothers' The Grey Man as well. Aishwaryaa is a film producer.

